Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis to Rise by 2030

GlobalData , leading data analytics company recently released a report, 'Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' that provided insights into the future status of diagnosed prevalent cases of systemic sclerosis.



The Seven Major Markets (7MM) include countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

‘Cases of Systemic sclerosis to rise by 2030. The United States will be having the high number of diagnosed prevalent cases of scleroderma in the 7MM at 114,000’

187,000 in 2030, with an annual growth rate of 0.97% .



• The United States will be having the high number of diagnosed prevalent cases of scleroderma in the 7MM at 114,000 while France will be the country with the lowest cases with nearly 6,000 cases.



• Adults in the age group 50 years and above will be accountable for more than 75% whereas people between 18 and 39 will only contribute less than 10% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases.



• Women to Men ratio for the cases is almost 5:1 as previously predicted by a majority of the studies.



Bharti Prabhakar, MPH, Associate Project Manager at GlobalData, comments: "Management of SSc is mostly symptomatic and patients require regular clinical follow-up with early pulmonary function tests and echocardiography. The highly morbid and debilitating nature of SSc poses substantial socioeconomic consequences and significant productivity losses for patients."







