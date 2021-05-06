Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis to Rise by 2030

‘Cases of Systemic sclerosis to rise by 2030. The United States will be having the high number of diagnosed prevalent cases of scleroderma in the 7MM at 114,000’
• The cases of systemic sclerosis are expected to rise from 171,000 cases in 2020 to 187,000
in 2030, with an annual growth rate of 0.97%
.
• The United States will be having the high number of diagnosed prevalent cases
of scleroderma in the 7MM at 114,000 while France will be the country with the lowest cases with nearly 6,000 cases.
• Adults in the age group 50 years
and above will be accountable for more than 75%
whereas people between 18 and 39 will only contribute less than 10% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases.
• Women to Men ratio
for the cases is almost 5:1
as previously predicted by a majority of the studies.
Bharti Prabhakar, MPH, Associate Project Manager at GlobalData, comments: "Management of SSc is mostly symptomatic and patients require regular clinical follow-up with early pulmonary function tests and echocardiography. The highly morbid and debilitating nature of SSc poses substantial socioeconomic consequences and significant productivity losses for patients."
Source: Medindia