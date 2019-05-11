medindia
Diabetes Drug Pioglitazone Relieves Nicotine Withdrawal

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 5, 2019 at 12:18 AM Drug News
Pioglitazone, drug commonly used to treat Type II diabetes provides a new strategy in the battle to quit smoking, according to new research published in JNeurosci.
Smokers trying to quit face potent side effects from nicotine withdrawal, including cravings, increased appetite, restlessness, anxiety, irritability, and depression. Even though they may want to quit, many smokers continue to smoke simply because the experience is so unpleasant.

Domi et al. demonstrated that direct injections of pioglitazone into the hippocampi of male mice reduced the signs of physical nicotine withdrawal, including paw tremors, chattering, and head shakes. Injecting pioglitazone into the amygdala of male mice ameliorated signs of anxiety associated with nicotine withdrawal.

Nicotine abusers face a 30% higher risk of developing Type II diabetes. The researchers suggest pioglitazone may help diabetic smokers quit by lessening the physical and emotional withdrawal symptoms while reducing insulin resistance.

Source: Eurekalert

