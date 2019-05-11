medindia
Abnormalities in the Brain's Control Circuit May Lead to Mood and Anxiety Disorders

by Jeffil Obadiah on  November 5, 2019 at 12:26 AM Men´s Health News
Patients with mood and anxiety disorders share the same abnormalities in regions of the brain involved in emotional and cognitive control.
The findings hold promise for the development of new treatments targeting these regions of the brain in patients with major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, and anxiety disorders.

"These brain imaging findings provide a science-based explanation as to why patients with mood and anxiety disorders seem to be 'locked in' to negative mood states," said Dr. Sophia Frangou, the study's senior author and a psychiatry professor at UBC. "They also corroborate the patients' experience of being unable to stop and switch away from negative thoughts and feelings."

Mood and anxiety disorders account for nearly 65 percent of psychosocial disability worldwide and represent a major public health challenge. In Canada, one in three -- or approximately 9.1 million people -- will be affected by mental illness during their lifetime, according to Statistics Canada. The defining symptoms of these disorders are persistent or recurring negative feelings, mainly depression and anxiety.

Frangou, who recently joined UBC as the President's Excellence Chair in Brain Health at UBC's Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, started this research as head of the research team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

For the study, Frangou and her research team analyzed more than 9,000 brain scans from previously published studies that compared the brain activity of healthy adults to those diagnosed with a mood or anxiety disorder, ranging from major depression to posttraumatic stress disorder.

They found that patients exhibited abnormally low activity in the inferior prefrontal and parietal cortex, the insula and the putamen--regions that are key parts of the brain circuit for emotional and cognitive control and are responsible for stopping ongoing mental activities and switching to new ones.

They also discovered hyperactivity in the anterior cingulate cortex, the left amygdala and the thalamus, which work together to process emotional thoughts and feelings.

Following her move to UBC, Frangou plans to pursue further research to leverage these findings toward more targeted interventions, such as non-invasive stimulation of specific regions of the brain, that could improve outcomes for those living with mood and anxiety disorders.

The study is believed to be the largest analysis of brain scans of patients with mood and anxiety disorders to date. It was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health in the U.S., German research funding organization Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, and the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme.

Source: Eurekalert

Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change in their attitude, health, fighting depression and improving the quality of their lives.

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.

Clinical Depression

Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

