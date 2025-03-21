Diabetes Crisis? How CGMs Can Help Detect Issues Sooner

Managing DKA requires frequent glucose checks, but CGMs may reduce ICU stays.
Imagine a world where diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) management no longer requires constant finger pricks or ICU admissions. Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) offer real-time tracking, promising a safer and more efficient approach. Could this technology be the key to revolutionizing DKA treatment? (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Analytical Accuracy of a Continuous Glucose Monitor in Adult Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Go to source)
‘Did You Know?
A continuous glucose monitor could detect low sugar levels nearly 30 minutes earlier than standard blood tests in DKA patients! #diabetescare #continuousglucosemonitors #diabetic ketoacidosis #bloodsugarmonitoring #icu #medindia’
A continuous glucose monitor could detect low sugar levels nearly 30 minutes earlier than standard blood tests in DKA patients! #diabetescare #continuousglucosemonitors #diabetic ketoacidosis #bloodsugarmonitoring #icu #medindia’
Advertisement
Why Accurate Glucose Monitoring Matters in DKA(Diabetic ketoacidosis)Regular point-of-care blood glucose (POCBG) monitoring is necessary for the management of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which frequently necessitates intensive care unit (ICU) admission and entails significant expenses. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) could improve DKA care by reducing resource use and identifying hypoglycemia episodes earlier than hourly POCBG measures. However, there is little evidence to support the accuracy of CGM in DKA.
Advertisement
CGMs vs. Standard Blood Glucose TestingContinuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are highly accurate for adults with DKA, with 97% of readings aligning with standard blood tests. CGMs can detect low glucose levels earlier, potentially improving treatment response, reducing ICU admissions, and minimizing the need for frequent fingerstick tests.
Advertisement
Future of CGMs in Diabetic ketoacidosis managementCGM help catch missed chances for earlier treatment in DKA patients. Future studies can explore how CGM-guided care improves patient outcomes, experience, and hospital resource use.
Reference:
- Analytical Accuracy of a Continuous Glucose Monitor in Adult Diabetic Ketoacidosis - (https://www.chestcc.org/article/S2949-7884(24)00063-7/fulltext)
Source-ICU Organization