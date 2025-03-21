Diabetes Crisis? How CGMs Can Help Detect Issues Sooner

Managing DKA requires frequent glucose checks, but CGMs may reduce ICU stays.

Analytical Accuracy of a Continuous Glucose Monitor in Adult Diabetic Ketoacidosis

A continuous glucose monitor could detect low sugar levels nearly 30 minutes earlier than standard blood tests in DKA patients! #diabetescare #continuousglucosemonitors #diabetic ketoacidosis #bloodsugarmonitoring #icu #medindia’