Secret Role of Flow in Fighting Bacterial Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is rising, but fluid flow can help drugs reach bacteria better and work more effectively.
Superbugs are winning the battle against antibiotics, but what if the secret to defeating them isn’t a new drug—but the way we deliver it? Scientists have discovered that the way antibiotics move through the body can dramatically impact their effectiveness. This groundbreaking research reveals how fluid dynamics can boost drug penetration, breaking bacterial defenses and revolutionizing treatment (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Shear flow patterns antimicrobial gradients across bacterial populations
Go to source).
Role of Shear Flow in Antibiotic EffectivenessAntimicrobial resistance is a major threat because many drugs are losing effectiveness, new ones are not profitable to develop, and bacteria quickly adapt. Instead of just creating stronger antibiotics, scientists are exploring how drug movement (flow) in the body affects treatment. Research shows that fluid flow can help antibiotics reach bacteria better, breaking their resistance and making treatments more effective.
How Bacteria Resist Antibiotics & How Flow Disrupts ItFluid flow plays a key role in antibiotic delivery by helping drugs reach bacteria more effectively. In the case of Pseudomonas aeruginosa , which resists hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) and gentamicin, increased flow weakens bacterial defenses. Faster drug movement enhances penetration, making bacteria more sensitive and improving treatment success.
Future Applications: Can Flow Improve Treatment Strategies?Fluid movement helps antibiotics spread better, making them more effective against bacteria. When flow is low, bacteria can resist antibiotics, but higher flow disrupts their defenses. This effect is seen with different antibiotics like hydrogen peroxide, gentamicin, and carbenicillin. Adjusting flow during treatment could improve drug effectiveness and patient outcomes.
