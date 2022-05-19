About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Detect Lying Using Novel Distraction Techniques

by Karishma Abhishek on May 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM
Font : A-A+

Detect Lying Using Novel Distraction Techniques

New method has evolved through experiments to be able to detect lie tellers using distraction techniques designed by Professor Aldert Vrij, from the University of Portsmouth, published in the International Journal of Psychology and Behaviour Analysis.

Several studies have documented that there is increased consumption of cognitive energy evidenced by extra brain power required to concentrate) when lying during interviews, as compared to telling the truth.

Lie Detection Based on Facial Analysis to be Tested at British Airport

Lie Detection Based on Facial Analysis to be Tested at British Airport

The British Airport is all set to verify the efficacy of a novel technology for lie detection which will be based on facial analysis.
Advertisement


"The pattern of results suggests that the introduction of secondary tasks in an interview could facilitate lie detection but such tasks need to be introduced carefully. It seems that a secondary task will only be effective if lie tellers do not neglect it. This can be achieved by either telling interviewees that the secondary task is important, as demonstrated in this experiment, or by introducing a secondary task that cannot be neglected (such as gripping an object, holding an object into the air, or driving a car simulator). Secondary tasks that do not fulfil these criteria are unlikely to facilitate lie detection," Professor Aldert Vrij.

Secondary Tasks to Detect Lies

The new study states that spotting a lie teller is much easier when they are made to multi-task while being interviewed. The study team utilized a secondary task (as a means of multi-tasking) of recalling a seven-digit car registration number in their experiment with 164 participants.
Study Shows How Bullying and Obesity can Affect Girls’ and Boys’ Mental Health

Study Shows How Bullying and Obesity can Affect Girls’ and Boys’ Mental Health

Bullying is a greater risk factor than obesity for developing depressive symptoms in girls and boys. Exposure to bullying was associated with a higher risk of depressive symptoms.
Advertisement

"In the last 15 years we have shown that lies can be detected by outsmarting lie tellers. We demonstrated that this can be done by forcing lie tellers to divide their attention between formulating a statement and a secondary task. Our research has shown that truths and lies can sound equally plausible as long as lie tellers are given a good opportunity to think what to say. When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies. Lies sounded less plausible than truths in our experiment, particularly when the interviewees also had to carry out a secondary task and were told that this task was important," says Professor Aldert Vrij.

Source: Medindia
How to Reduce Bad Behavior at Work?

How to Reduce Bad Behavior at Work?

Researchers investigated the role of moral self-efficacy in regulating their bad behavior at the workplace.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Doctor Drug Interaction Checker The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close