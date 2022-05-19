About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Chethana Raj — Kannada TV Actress Passes Away: Should Plastic Surgery be Blamed?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM
Plastic surgery costs the life of a 21-year-old Kannada TV actress — Chethana Raj at Dr. Shetty's cosmetic center in Bengaluru.

The actress was admitted for a fat reduction surgery titled 'fat-free' at the cosmetic center on 16th May 2022 (Monday) morning. However, post-surgery her condition deteriorated, as she succumbed to death and was declared the same.

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Find out about the differences between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery and how they can make a difference to your quality of life.
Chethana had acted in a movie and TV series like Doresani and Geetha. Although Chethana had not informed her parents about the surgery, her family blamed doctor's negligence for the untimely death of their daughter.

"She said she wanted to become slim and she said there are operations done regarding this and I have seen on YouTube also but she didn't tell us that she will be getting it done here. Surgery started in the morning at 9 and they said by 2 PM it will get over. But time kept passing and by 5 pm she started feeling difficult to breath," says Chethana's father Varadraj.
Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
Doctor's Negligence: Reason of Death?

As she was rushed to Kaade Hospital, the hospital alleged that at around 5:30 PM, one Anaesthetist Dr. Melvin barged into Kaade Hospital and pushed patient Chethana Raj into ICU.

The actress was reported to have succumbed to death while the cosmetic center was trying to shift her to Kaade hospital.

"He demanded that our doctors treat patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at Shetty's cosmetic center. The Patient file depicting her condition was not provided. Patient found to have no pulse. Although patient was brought dead, we were coerced to declare (dead) around 6:45PM," says the Kaade Hospital in its report on News18.com.

Plastic Surgery — Is It Dangerous? Fat-free surgery/liposuction is one of the commonly opted procedures, especially in film industries where the pressure of external personality (leading to undesirable practices) is a priority.

It is stated that accumulation of fluid (post-surgery complication) in her lungs (Pulmonary Edema) might be the major reason for her breathlessness and fatality. Although these complications are rare, excess formation of fluid, and blood clots (leading to fat embolism) in the lungs can lead to serious complications and death.

Post- autopsy, Chethana's body has been given to the family, and police have started a probe after the case registration.

Source: Medindia
Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath the skin occurring almost exclusively in women. Lipedema treatment includes decongestive therapy and liposuction.
Top 5 Ways to Get Rid of Facial Fat

To get rid of facial fat on cheek and chin, practice face yoga, eat right and keep your body hydrated. Here are ways to increase metabolism for facial weight loss.
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
