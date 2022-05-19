Chethana Raj — Kannada TV Actress Passes Away: Should Plastic Surgery be Blamed?

Advertisement

Doctor's Negligence: Reason of Death?

"She said she wanted to become slim and she said there are operations done regarding this and I have seen on YouTube also but she didn't tell us that she will be getting it done here. Surgery started in the morning at 9 and they said by 2 PM it will get over. But time kept passing and by 5 pm she started feeling difficult to breath," says Chethana's father Varadraj.As she was rushed to Kaade Hospital, the hospital alleged that at around 5:30 PM, one Anaesthetist Dr. Melvin barged into Kaade Hospital and pushed patient Chethana Raj into ICU.The actress was reported to have"He demanded that our doctors treat patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at Shetty's cosmetic center. The Patient file depicting her condition was not provided. Patient found to have no pulse. Although patient was brought dead, we were coerced to declare (dead) around 6:45PM," says the Kaade Hospital in its report on News18.com.Plastic Surgery — Is It Dangerous? Fat-free surgery/liposuction is one of the commonly opted procedures, especially in film industries where the pressure of external personality (leading to undesirable practices) is a priority.It is stated that(Pulmonary Edema) might be the major reason for her breathlessness and fatality. Although these complications are rare, excess formation of fluid, and blood clots (leading to fat embolism) in the lungs can lead toPost- autopsy, Chethana's body has been given to the family, and police have started a probe after the case registration.Source: Medindia