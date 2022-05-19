Chethana Raj — Kannada TV Actress Passes Away: Should Plastic Surgery be Blamed?

Plastic surgery costs the life of a 21-year-old Kannada TV actress — Chethana Raj at Dr. Shetty's cosmetic center in Bengaluru.
The actress was admitted for a fat reduction surgery titled 'fat-free' at the cosmetic center on 16th May 2022 (Monday) morning. However, post-surgery her condition deteriorated, as she succumbed to death and was declared the same.
Chethana had acted in a movie and TV series like Doresani and Geetha. Although Chethana had not informed her parents about the surgery, her family blamed doctor's negligence for the untimely death of their daughter.
Doctor's Negligence: Reason of Death?As she was rushed to Kaade Hospital, the hospital alleged that at around 5:30 PM, one Anaesthetist Dr. Melvin barged into Kaade Hospital and pushed patient Chethana Raj into ICU.
The actress was reported to have succumbed to death while the cosmetic center was trying to shift her to Kaade hospital.
"He demanded that our doctors treat patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at Shetty's cosmetic center. The Patient file depicting her condition was not provided. Patient found to have no pulse. Although patient was brought dead, we were coerced to declare (dead) around 6:45PM," says the Kaade Hospital in its report on News18.com.
Plastic Surgery — Is It Dangerous? Fat-free surgery/liposuction is one of the commonly opted procedures, especially in film industries where the pressure of external personality (leading to undesirable practices) is a priority.
It is stated that accumulation of fluid (post-surgery complication) in her lungs (Pulmonary Edema) might be the major reason for her breathlessness and fatality. Although these complications are rare, excess formation of fluid, and blood clots (leading to fat embolism) in the lungs can lead to serious complications and death.
Post- autopsy, Chethana's body has been given to the family, and police have started a probe after the case registration.
Source: Medindia