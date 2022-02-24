About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Reduce Bad Behavior at Work?

by Dr Jayashree on February 24, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Reduce Bad Behavior at Work?

People who can self-reflect and regulate their moral behavior are more likely to bounce back after a failure, according to new research published in the journal Group & Organization Management.

Moral disengagement is a psychological concept that helps explain how people may routinize misbehavior, rule-breaking, and wrongdoing without feeling guilty or seeing the need to make amends.

Advertisement


Moral disengagement can become a powerful, progressive and transformative process through which self-sanctions are gradually diminished until misbehavior is normalized and can be routinely performed with little concern for the consequences.

A new study led by the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK and International Telematic University UNINETTUNO, Italy, focuses on how to reduce the power of moral disengagement.
Advertisement

"Although self-efficacious individuals are in general more self-regulated and motivated to behave in line with their standards, this does not mean they are morally infallible," said Dr. Roberta Fida, of UEA's Norwich Business School.

The first dimension of moral self-efficacy refers to beliefs about a person's own ability to self-reflect on past moral failures and anticipate how to do better going forward. The second refers to beliefs in their capabilities to self-regulate moral behavior and do the right thing when tempted or under pressure.

The study was conducted with the support of the Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL). It involved 1308 Italian employees, who were surveyed three times over three months.

They were asked to rate how often they had engaged in different behaviors, their level of agreement with a set of statements about different moral disengagement mechanisms, and their perceived capabilities to master moral challenges and reflect on their moral failures.

The survey results show that highly morally efficacious individuals are more likely to 'bounce back after a failure, and learn from their mistakes, rather than routinize misbehavior and repeatedly deviate from their moral compass.

Rather, they have the resources to restore their moral compass, to mindfully re-engage morally, and are therefore less likely to continue justifying and engaging in wrongdoing.

For individuals with low moral self-efficacy, moral disengagement normalizes wrongdoings, so they can be routinely performed with little anguish.

They are less aware of the internal and social forces that work in interrelated ways to disengage their moral standards and bypass their moral control system, making it difficult to mitigate or stop the process to prevent the thoughtless routinization of their misconduct.

The results of this research broaden our understanding of how to prevent the routinization of wrongdoing at work by helping people develop and strengthen their moral self-efficacy.

Organizations should create opportunities to reflect on the complexities of moral decision-making, the mechanisms often at play in the justification of wrongdoing, and the capabilities needed to master moral challenges.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Dispersible Paracetamol Increases Heart Disease and Death R...
Zika Virus Syndrome Increases Death Risk in Infants >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Personality in the workplace is an important factor to consider when looking at the ......
What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals
What you need to Know About Workplace Employee Wellness Programs & Corporate Wellness Portals
Corporate and Workplace Employee wellness programs are designed to improve health of employees, ......
Workplace Bullying
Workplace Bullying
Workplace bullying is physical, verbal or psychological abuse at work. It is a deliberate and ......
Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work
Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work
Snacking healthy foods during office hours can keep you fueled up because busy office hours can ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)