medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Depressive Symptoms During Pregnancy Tied to Lower Immunity in Infants

by Iswarya on  March 4, 2020 at 11:23 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Depression during pregnancy could directly influence the development of the immune system in kids, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical & Experimental Allergy.
Depressive Symptoms During Pregnancy Tied to Lower Immunity in Infants
Depressive Symptoms During Pregnancy Tied to Lower Immunity in Infants

Previous research indicated a link between a woman's mental state and the development of asthma and allergies in children, but this is the first study in humans to identify the mechanism at work.

Show Full Article


"Our study shows that what happens to the mother during pregnancy could affect the levels and function of the cells that produce immunoglobulin in children," said Anita Kozyrskyj, a pediatric epidemiologist and a leading researcher on gut microbes.

The researchers examined health records of 1,043 mother-infant pairs who are participating in the CHILD Cohort Study, which is following the health of thousands of Canadian children into their teens.

The mothers filled out regular questionnaires about their mood during and after their pregnancies, asking, for example, whether they felt sad or overwhelmed. Stool samples from the babies were examined for the presence of intestinal secretory immunoglobulin A (sIgA), an antibody that plays a crucial role in immunity.

"This immunoglobulin is really important in the microbiome for developing oral tolerance to environmental antigens," said lead author Liane Kang, who carried out the research for her MSc and is now studying medicine at the U of A.

Mothers who reported symptoms of depression during their third trimester, or persistently before and after the birth, were twice as likely to have babies with the lowest levels of immunoglobulin A in their gut. The mothers' symptoms did not have to be severe enough for a clinical diagnosis of depression. No link was found with postpartum depression.

The results held true even when variable factors such as breastfeeding and antibiotic use by the mothers and babies were taken into account.

"We know that women who have psychological distress are less likely to breastfeed and interact with their children," said Kang. "Antibiotic use could also impact how the infant gut microbiome is developing."

"Despite all these factors, there was still a link between depression and lower immunoglobulin A in the infant."

Kozyrskyj noted that the lowest levels of immunoglobulin A were found in infants between four and eight months old when they would normally begin to produce their own immunoglobulin.

"The largest impact of depression in the mothers was seen in this startup phase of the child's own immune system," she said.

The researchers said lowered immunity places the babies at risk for respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, as well as asthma and allergies, and may also lead to elevated risk for depression, obesity and autoimmune diseases such as diabetes.

Kozyrskyj posited that higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol might be transferred from depressed mothers to their fetuses and interfere with the production of cells that will make immunoglobulin after birth. She suggested more research is needed to understand this link between the maternal microbiome and infant immune development.

Both researchers said their study indicates that more mental health supports are needed for pregnant women.

"New mothers are going through a very different stage in their life where they have to take care of another human being, and there are a lot of stressors that come with that," said Kang.

"These findings should not be used to blame mothers," said Kozyrskyj. "Maternal mental health does not occur in isolation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.

Clinical Depression

Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyImmunisationDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal Care

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive