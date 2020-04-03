medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Antibiotic Use During Pregnancy May Not Impact Childhood Obesity

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 4, 2020 at 11:21 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antibiotic usage during pregnancy may not affect children's weight in following years, but use during infancy may raise their risk of becoming overweight or obese, according to the study published in the journal Obesity.
Antibiotic Use During Pregnancy May Not Impact Childhood Obesity
Antibiotic Use During Pregnancy May Not Impact Childhood Obesity

When investigators examined all relevant published studies that looked at the use of antibiotics during pregnancy or infancy and children's later weight--which included 23 observational studies involving 1,253,035 participants--they did not find a link between prenatal antibiotic use and childhood overweight or obesity.

Show Full Article


An increased risk of overweight or obesity was seen in analyses limited to the use of antibiotics in the second trimester, however, as well as in the use of antibiotics during infancy.

"Antibiotics should be used more cautiously for children than pregnant women," said senior author Yong Xu, MD, PhD, of The Affiliated Hospital of Southwest Medical University, in China.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Clinical Factors During Pregnancy Tied to Congenital Cytomegalovirus Infection

New study determines the clinical factors associated with the occurrence of congenital cytomegalovirus infection (cCMV) in pregnant women.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersDrugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive