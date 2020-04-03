Antibiotic Use During Pregnancy May Not Impact Childhood Obesity

Antibiotic usage during pregnancy may not affect children's weight in following years, but use during infancy may raise their risk of becoming overweight or obese, according to the study published in the journal Obesity.

When investigators examined all relevant published studies that looked at the use of antibiotics during pregnancy or infancy and children's later weight--which included 23 observational studies involving 1,253,035 participants--they did not find a link between prenatal antibiotic use and childhood overweight or obesity.



"Antibiotics should be used more cautiously for children than pregnant women," said senior author Yong Xu, MD, PhD, of The Affiliated Hospital of Southwest Medical University, in China.



