Depression, Cannabis Use, and Alcohol Abuse Increased Among Former Smokers

," said lead investigator Renee D. Goodwin, PhD, Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health, The City University of New York; Department of Epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University; and Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, The City University of New York, New York, NY, USA.Conducted in 2018-9, the study investigated the prevalence of depression, cannabis use, and alcohol misuse among former smokers ages 18 and older in the US from 2005 to 2016. Data were drawn from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual, nationally representative cross-sectional study. More than 67,000 individuals, aged 18 and over, participated in the study. It is the first national US study to focus on the prevalence and time trends of depression, marijuana use, and problematic alcohol use among former smokers.During the study period, the incidence of major depression increased from 4.88 percent to 6.04 percent, cannabis use during the previous year rose from 5.35 percent to 10.09 percent, and alcohol binge drinking during the previous month went up from 17.22 percent to 22.33 percent among former smokers.The results show that the profile of former smokers has changed over the study period. An increasing percentage of the US population who were ever smokers, no longer smoke (49.7 percent in 2016, compared to 44.4 percent in 2002). Former smokers are slightly more likely to be male than female, married, and of non-Hispanic white ethnicity. In 2016 compared to 2002, former smokers were more likely to be older than 65, never married, have some college education, and incomes over $75 thousand a year. More than half of them had also quit smoking for three years or more. Factors that may have affected the results are the increasing legalization, decreasing perception of risk associated with use, and reduced stigma of cannabis, which may sometimes be used by smokers trying to quit tobacco. However, the investigators note that when former smokers use it, they increase their likelihood of returning to tobacco." Dr. Goodwin cautioned.Dr. Goodwin noted that the findings should have bearing on ongoing tobacco control policy decisions, "."Source: Eurekalert