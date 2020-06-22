Dengue Fever Rising in South-East Asia Alongside Coronavirus

Dengue is a vector-born disease, that causes high fever, crushing-joint pain, rashes and in some cases, fatal shock. For the same reason, it is also known as the breakbone fever. The Aedes mosquitoes acts as the vector and thrives in unclean and stagnant water.It is mainly seen in tropical regions like India, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Singapore is facing its worst crisis in the history of the disease with 165 news cases being reported per day, in the second week of June. The National Environmental Agency of Singapore reported that it expected to see a surge in the number of dengue cases in the country in 2020, that would surpass the largest outbreak in history of Singapore.The viral infection has no specific treatment and requires early diagnosis and proper management. Without proper care it has a fatality of over 50 percent. With emerging cases and limited medical resources, it is becoming more challenging to treat the disease.The new challenge would be to deal with dengue by observing the trend of its outbreak, along with preparing additional measures to combat coronavirus.Source: Medindia