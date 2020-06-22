by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM Research News
Coffee Consumption Lowers the Risk of Heart Rhythm Disorders
Regular consumption of coffee has been found to effectively lower the risk of irregular heart rhythms also known as arrhythmia.

Coffee is know to be a stimulant. Because of the caffeine content in coffee, it is generally believed to negatively impact heart health. But the new study by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, proves otherwise.

The study headed by Yun-Chon Kim was presented as part of Heart Rhythm Society Online Meeting-2020.


Many studies conducted in the past decade tried to assess the co-relation between caffeinated drinks and cardiac rhythm abnormalities. But none of the studies have been evidence based. The recent study was extensive and gives a comprehensive review of the effect of caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea and energy drinks on the heart rhythm.

The researchers studied 357,022 participants and looked for the association between their habitual coffee consumption and risk for abnormal heart rhythm. The results after a follow-up period of 5.25 years, revealed that those who consumed coffee had significantly lower risk of arrhythmia compared to those who did not consume coffee.

Arrhythmia has different sub-types like atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia, supraventricular tachycardia and premature ventricular complexes. The risk of arrhythmia was reduced in every sub-type except premature ventricular complexes.

With each additional daily cup of coffee, the risk of arrhythmia was significantly lower. Though the individual effect of the beverage has to assessed, the study concludes that when had in moderation, coffee is beneficial for heart health.

Kim said that,"Results should reassure patients and physicians of the low risks associated with regular coffee consumption, and we hope it will encourage providers to work directly with patients to determine and personalize their specific lifestyle factors, including caffeine consumption."

Source: Medindia

