Should Masks be Part of Your COVID-19 Safety Essential Kit?

A previous study published in the, found that mandatory mask-wearing in Wuhan, China and New York, U.S.A, did bring down the rate of infection. But, this study has been viewed with a lot of scepticism by researchers because according them, the infections had already dropped in New York, well before masks were made mandatory.A consensus is beginning to form regarding wearing masks. In open spaces such as parks, the risk of infection transmission is very little. Hence, wearing masks in such places offer only negligible benefits and should be optional.On the other hand, when choices are limited and interaction happens in enclosed spaces for longer duration, such as in grocery stores, public transport, while getting a haircut or medical clinics, masks will definitely offer protective benefits.Muge Cevik, physician and infectious disease specialist, who works at the St.Andrews in the U.K, pointed out that the six-foot rule applies in well-ventilated spaces and outdoors. In poorly ventilated spaces, even if people distance themselves, there might be an accumulation of aerosol particles containing the virus, which would put them at risk. The length of exposure might double the risk of infection and thus wearing masks in such settings would prove beneficial.Fiddling with masks, like trying to pull it on and off especially when eating in restaurants, increases the risk of infection. Hence many restaurants have resorted to seating people outdoors thus allowing them to keep their masks off.Irrational practices like wearing a mask when driving or riding, but pulling it down to chat with groups of people should be avoided. Also the all or nothing rule should be avoided when it comes to wearing masks. Crowded spaces and close contact have very high risk associated to it, when it comes to contracting the infection. It is advisable to wear masks rationally, when it is likely to benefit.Source: Medindia