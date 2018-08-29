medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Delivering MicroRNAs Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disorder

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 29, 2018 at 10:18 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Inflammatory bowel diseases(IBD) such as Crohn's disease and colitis are chronic diseases of unknown cause and the number of IBD patients is on the rise. MicroRNAs are delivered to immune response cells in inflamed intestinal tracts using a super carbonate apatite (sCA). It plays a major role in immune responses by suppressing the production of inflammatory cytokines.
Delivering MicroRNAs Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disorder
Delivering MicroRNAs Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disorder

Various inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α and interleukin-6 (IL6), damage the intestinal wall, causing IBD. Thus, the cytokine signaling pathway has become a therapeutic target.

Several types of microRNAs (miRNAs) to suppress the production of inflammatory cytokines have been clarified; however, there were no methods for efficiently and stably delivering miRNAs to the affected area.

MiRNAs can be unstable in the blood, reducing their transfection efficiency to the target cells, so the use of miRNAs for treating IBD has rarely been attempted.

Osaka University researchers efficiently delivered miRNAs to immune response cells in inflamed intestinal tracts using a super carbonate apatite (sCA), which had been shown to be highly effective in the delivery of nucleic acids to solid tumors, demonstrating the efficacy of sCA in the prevention and treatment of colitis in mice.

Their research results were published in Molecular Therapy-Nucleic Acids.

The researchers performed systemic administration of RNA (miR)-29a and miR-29b (both of which suppress inflammatory cytokines) loaded on sCA to IBD model mice.

MiRNAs didn't accumulate much in the inflamed intestinal tracts, inflammatory cytokines were reduced, exhibiting the effects of prevention and treatment of colitis.

In addition, it was found that miRNAs loaded on sCA were efficiently delivered to the inflamed intestinal tracts' dendritic cells (DCs), which play a central role in immune responses, suppressing the production of inflammatory cytokines.

This study clarified that the sCA functioned as a unique system for delivering nucleic acid-based medicines such as miRNAs to DCs in the affected area to suppress inflammatory reaction at the molecular level, exhibiting the effects of prevention and treatment of colitis.

Corresponding author Hirofumi Yamamoto says, "Our technique to deliver miRNAs to DCs, major players in immune responses, will shape the future of medical care.

Super carbonate apatitesCA can be used to treat a wide range of immunity and allergic disorders caused by immune responses.

The results of our study will lead to the development of new drugs for treating these disorders."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Related Links

Post Traumatic Stress Caused by Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Post Traumatic Stress Caused by Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disorder, Crohn's disease, is the cause of a variant of post traumatic stress (PTSD), claims a new research study.

Diet and Its Effect on Nutritional Status of Inflammtory Bowel Disease (IBD) Patients

Diet and Its Effect on Nutritional Status of Inflammtory Bowel Disease (IBD) Patients

A recent study conducted in Iceland analyzes the effect of diet and nutritional status on patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Four Micro RNAs Which Define Us as Humans

Four Micro RNAs Which Define Us as Humans

Micro RNAs are post-transcriptional gene regulators known to be involved in almost every biological function with some differences.

Novel Mechanism That Promotes Cancer's Growth, Spread Identified

Novel Mechanism That Promotes Cancer's Growth, Spread Identified

A new strategy that promotes the growth and spread of cancer in the body has been discovered by researchers.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

More News on:

Crohns Disease Loss of Taste 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive