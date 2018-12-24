Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi is all set to begin surgeries using robotic technology from January.

Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital All Set to Start Robotic Surgeries

Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital is all set to start surgeries using robotic technology in the Urology Department from January 2019 onwards, with the aim to increase the number of treatments in OTs."Currently we conduct two-three surgeries in a day. But with the introduction of robotic surgery, we will be able to finish four-five surgeries. This will help us reduce the burden of long pending cases," Anup Kumar, Doctor and Professor in the Urology Department, told Safdarjung Hospital.Currently, the hospital is using the '3D laparoscopy' technology for conducting urology surgeries.While in a conventional procedure, surgeons have to make a cut to access internal organs, robotic surgery is performed making three small holes -- through one hole a camera is inserted for 3D vision and the other two holes help the surgeon operate using instruments held by robotic arms.According to Anup Kumar, the robotic surgical procedure reduces the duration of the operation and the chances of risk of error as a surgeon only has to manoeuvre the robotic arms using a command centre with a 3D screen that looks like a computer.He also claimed that Safdarjung Hospital is the only government-run hospital to conduct OTs with robotic surgery."The cost of establishment of robotic surgery procedures is very tough. There are private hospitals which conduct robotic surgeries and the cost is approximately Rs 4-5 lakh, while here at Safdarjung a patient below poverty line gets it done without any payment while those admitted in private wards will have to pay a subsidised amount," Anup Kumar said.Source: IANS