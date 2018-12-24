medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Trials on Peritoneal Dialysis Do Not Report Findings That are Important to Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 24, 2018 at 10:46 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients on peritoneal dialysis and their caregivers give more importance to outcomes that are not present in the majority of clinical trials of peritoneal dialysis, according to a study appearing in an upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN).
Trials on Peritoneal Dialysis Do Not Report Findings That are Important to Patients
Trials on Peritoneal Dialysis Do Not Report Findings That are Important to Patients

The findings point to the need to focus the selection of outcomes towards those that are important to patients on peritoneal dialysis and their caregivers to support decisions about their health.

Clinical trials typically assess patients' outcomes based on their responsiveness to an intervention, rather than examining outcomes that are directly meaningful to patients. The increasing recognition of the mismatch between the priorities of patients and investigators has prompted efforts to ensure that patient-centered outcomes are identified and integrated into research.

To identify priorities for outcomes in kidney failure patients on peritoneal dialysis and their caregivers, Karine Manera, MIPH (University of Sydney and The Children's Hospital at Westmead, in Australia) and her colleagues conducted focus groups with 81 patients and 45 caregivers from Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong.

The 10 highest ranked outcomes were peritoneal dialysis infection, mortality, fatigue, flexibility with time, blood pressure, peritoneal dialysis failure, ability to travel, sleep, ability to work, and impact on family. These outcomes could be summarized as focusing on health, maintaining lifestyle, and self-management. Interestingly, mortality was ranked first in Australia, second in Hong Kong, and 15th in the United States.

"Research often only reports outcomes that are chosen by researchers and doctors, but may not report findings that are important to patients or their families. This study helps uncover which outcomes and findings are important for patients and their families to know about, so that research can become more relevant to its end-users and ultimately help patients and their families make informed decisions about their treatment," said Manera.

In an accompanying Patient Voice editorial, Jonathan Haydak of the Georgia Institute of Technology College of Engineering, who is a peritoneal dialysis patient, noted that it is easy for patient concerns to get lost in the sea of medical opinions that surround a topic such as kidney disease.

"This is one of the reasons that I am personally involved with the American Association of Kidney Patients - patients need to take charge of their destiny, band together and aspire to bring about the change they want," he wrote. "While it is perhaps not the norm, something as simple as a conversation about values of different outcomes between patients and nephrologists can make for a more successful experience."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Peritonitis

Peritonitis, an inflammation of the peritoneum, is caused due to a bacterial or fungal infection that results mostly from rupture of an abdominal viscus.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

More News on:

Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Peritoneal Cancer Pleural Effusion Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity Peritonitis 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive