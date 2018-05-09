medindia
Decrease Malnutrition by Supporting Rashtriya Poshan Maah: Minister

by Iswarya on  September 5, 2018 at 10:01 AM Indian Health News
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Minister of Women and Child Development, requested different ministries to give full assistance to the ongoing 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' with outreach activities.
Under Poshan Abhiyan, this September is being celebrated as the National Nutrition Month across the country to address the nutritional challenges, the Ministry said, adding that 100 community radio stations were also participating in the campaign.

"I request you to undertake outreach activities in your constituencies. Your participation in this mission will enable common citizens to associate with the objective of eliminating malnutrition," Gandhi said in a statement.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched this programme on March 2018 to bring convergence amongst various ministries to reduce malnutrition.

The Minister said the programme was aimed at making people aware of the importance of nutrition and giving individual families easy access to government services to supplement nutrition for their children and pregnant/lactating mothers.

According to the Ministry, the 'National Nutrition Month' has eight key themes including antenatal care, optimal breastfeeding, complementary feeding, anemia, growth monitoring, education, diet and right age of marriage for girls, hygiene and sanitation and food fortification.

Source: IANS

