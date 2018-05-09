medindia
Growing Asian Appetite for Meat and Seafood

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2018 at 9:10 AM Environmental Health
By 2050, population growth and rising incomes across Asia will drive a 78 per cent increase in meat and seafood consumption, revealed report.
Growing Asian Appetite for Meat and Seafood

The report -- Charting Asia's Protein Journey' -- by Asia Research and Engagement (ARE) which examines the environmental effects of meeting Asia's growing demand for protein, was released at the Sustainable Food Summit here.

It discloses for the first time the dramatic impact on water, land-use, anti-microbial use and the climate.

The study modelled Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea individually and projected values for the rest of Asia.

Specifically, the report finds that between 2017 and 2050 greenhouse gas emissions will rise 88 per cent from 2.9 billion tonnes of CO2 to 5.4 billion tonnes per year -- equivalent to 95 million lifetime emissions by cars.

A land mass the size of India will be required to accommodate food production with land usage rising 81 per cent from 3.9 million sq km to 7.1 million sq km.

The report says water use will rise 83 per cent to 1,054 billion m3 from 577 billion m3 per annum.

The antimicrobial use will rise 44 per cent growth from 27,000 tonnes to 39,000 tonnes per annum, raising risks of antibiotic resistance.

"Unless we rapidly chart a more sustainable path together, the growing Asian appetite for meat and seafood is a recipe for environmental destruction," report lead author Serena Tan said in a statement.

"This report aims to provide a baseline for regulators, the meat industry, and finance to understand critical problems in meat production and prioritise solutions."

The report also charts a range of potential solutions both in terms of demand and supply to forge a path to more sustainable protein.

These include making use of improved farm technology, stronger sustainability policies from multinational food corporations and more effective regulation, monitoring and enforcement from governments.

As per report's projections, Indonesia's total meat and seafood supply will grow by nearly three times between 2018 and 2050, a much faster pace than the 60 per cent expected for India, the second most populous country in the region, over the same period.

This faster pace will result in Indonesia's meat consumption overtaking India's by 2036 at around 7.5 million tonnes, despite India's per capita GDP increasing at a faster pace and India being home to a population five times that of Indonesia over the forecast period.

The different trends follow from a cultural aversion towards meat consumption in India, which has the highest proportion of vegetarians in the world at 38 per cent of the country's population, and greater per capita income levels in Indonesia.

Robert Appleby, a founder and partner of ADM Capital, said: "The potentially devastating climate, land and water impacts, coupled with the excessive and damaging use of antibiotics and concurrent health consequences, offer many reasons to improve the sustainability of protein production in Asia.

Source: IANS

More News on:

Diet Pills Phimosis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Healthy Living Decreased Appetite Symptom Evaluation Increased Appetite Symptom Evaluation Hungry? - But you Just Ate! Health Benefits of Shrimp Seafood Allergies 

