Dating App Use May Up Unhealthy Weight Control Behaviors

Using dating apps can put you at a higher risk of unhealthy weight control behaviors (UWCBs), reports a new study.

A team of researchers has found that using a dating app may be linked to an increased risk of unhealthy weight control behaviors such as vomiting, laxative use, or diet pill use.



'Dating app users are more likely to develop unhealthy weight control behaviors (UWCBs) such as vomiting, laxative use, or diet pill use.'



The study included over 1,700 adults who completed an online survey which assessed their use of dating apps and their weight control behaviors.



When compared with non-users, those who used dating apps had significantly elevated odds of engaging in UWCBs including vomiting for weight control, using laxatives for weight control, fasting for weight control, using diet pills, using muscle-building supplements, and using anabolic steroids, said study lead author Alvin Tran from Harvard University.



Women who used dating apps had 2.3 to 26.9 times higher odds of engaging in UWCBs while for men, it was 3.2 to 14.6 times.



"Consistent with previous research, we also found elevated rates of UWCBs in racial/ethnic minorities, particularly African Americans. We did not, however, find elevated odds of UWCBs based on sexual orientation," Tran said.



