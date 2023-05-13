About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Advertisement

Dangerous Snoring Affects One in Five People

by Colleen Fleiss on May 13, 2023 at 10:07 PM
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects one in five people, revealed a study published in the ERJ Open Research.

What are the Complications of Sleep Apnea?

People with OSA often snore loudly, their breathing starts and stops during the night, and they may wake up several times. Not only does this cause tiredness, but it can also increase the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Sleep Apnea

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
Advertisement


Treatments and lifestyle changes can help people with OSA. However, the new study also suggests that only a small proportion of people with symptoms of OSA have been diagnosed and are receiving help for the condition.

The study included data on 20,151 French adults. Researchers recorded how many participants had been diagnosed with OSA. They also used a questionnaire to gauge how many participants might have undiagnosed OSA. The questionnaire focuses on heavy snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness (the two most common OSA symptoms), high blood pressure and obesity (2 Trusted Source
Prevalence, treatment and determinants of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and its symptoms in a population-based French cohort

Go to source).
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Researchers then used this data to calculate the proportion of the French population who are likely to be affected by OSA. They found that around one in five (20.2%) were highly likely to have OSA while only 3.5% were being treated for the condition.

The Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

OSA was more common in men in people who were older, had cardiovascular disease, lower socioeconomic status or were less physically active, in smokers and in people with symptoms of depression. Women were at a higher risk of going undiagnosed with OSA.

The study was led by Dr Pauline Balagny from the Faculty of Medicine at University of Paris-Cité, France. She said: "We know that OSA is a major health hazard but if patients are diagnosed with the condition, they can be given treatments and advice to mitigate the risks. Our study suggests that OSA is common, but the majority of those affected do not know they have the condition.

"Our findings are in line with research in other countries which suggest that OSA is becoming more common."

A key strength of this research is that it is based on a large group of people who are representative of the French population. A weakness is that the study relies on a questionnaire to gauge the likelihood of OSA, rather than testing participants in a sleep clinic.

Professor Winfried Randerath, Head of the European Respiratory Society's Assembly on sleep disordered breathing, who was not involved in the research said: "We need to raise awareness of OSA because once people are diagnosed, they can be given treatment and advice to help lower their risk of other serious conditions such as stroke, heart disease and diabetes."

Dr. Balagny and her colleagues will continue to study the links between OSA symptoms and cardiovascular diseases. They are also investigating whether screening for OSA could help heart attack patients.

Source: Eurekalert
Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale


Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
Advertisement

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep


Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various ...
Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other ...
Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring

Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring

Snoring is the audible sound generated by air vibrations in the narrow air passage of the nose, mouth, or ...
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...
Snoring Symptom Evaluation

Snoring Symptom Evaluation

People, who normally do not snore, tend to do so after a bout of drinking, viral infections or after taking ...

