medindia

Cystic Fibrosis Carriers More Likely to Experience Digestive Symptoms

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 18, 2019 at 12:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A person who is a cystic fibrosis carrier may not be asymptomatic, as previously thought. A new study reports that carriers of cystic fibrosis (CF) are more prone to digestive problems.
Cystic Fibrosis Carriers More Likely to Experience Digestive Symptoms
Cystic Fibrosis Carriers More Likely to Experience Digestive Symptoms

A team of researchers has found that carriers of the most common genetic variant that causes cystic fibrosis experience some symptoms similar to those of people with cystic fibrosis. These findings were enabled by large-scale genomic data made available just a few years ago. Yu-Chung (Jerry) Lin, BA, MSc, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, presented the research at the American Society of Human Genetics 2019 Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas.

Show Full Article


Cystic fibrosis is a recessive disease caused by variants of the CFTR gene, which means that affected individuals have two such variants. It affects many organs, and symptoms vary from patient to patient. They can include lung function decline, intestinal obstruction, diabetes, and pancreatic dysfunction. The extent of a person's symptoms can be affected by modifier genes, which do not directly cause cystic fibrosis but can affect how they experience disease.

Researchers have long assumed that carriers, who have one copy of a disease-causing CFTR variant, do not experience any symptoms. However, given the disease's wide breadth of symptoms, Mr. Lin explained, researchers needed a very large sample size to definitively answer this question.

Senior author Lisa Strug, PhD, Associate Director of The Centre for Applied Genomics at The Hospital for Sick Children, explained, "Although many individuals are learning of their CFTR carrier status through family planning or the use of personal genomics companies, researchers have not yet thoroughly investigated whether a phenotype for cystic fibrosis carriers exists."

By utilizing the UK Biobank, Mr. Lin and the team studied 263,000 people of European ancestry - the population among which cystic fibrosis is most common - whose medical records reflected at least one diagnosis from the ICD-10 classification of disease. Of these individuals, 8,700 were carriers of the most common cystic fibrosis variant.

Through a phenome-wide association study, the researchers found specific associations between cystic fibrosis carrier status, modifier genes, and several digestive system phenotypes.

"For example, we found that carriers were twice as likely as non-carriers to experience bile duct obstruction," Mr. Lin said. "While it is important to note that being a carrier doesn't predict symptoms for any given individual, the association study shows that there may be phenotypic risks to having even one copy of the cystic fibrosis variant. It's important to consider the clinical impact of this information carefully."

Mr. Lin and Dr. Strug plan to continue performing association studies using the data from the UK Biobank, to identify other phenotypic associations, including associations to symptoms like cough and lung function that do not have a diagnosis code in the ICD-10. They are also further examining the effects of cystic fibrosis modifier genes, which affect the severity of symptoms in people with the disease, on the symptoms experienced by carriers. They are hopeful that such a breadth of data will provide answers for carriers that were not available before.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Virus Hastens Disease Progression in Cystic Fibrosis

Cytomegalovirus, a common virus belonging to herpes family, is linked to faster disease progression in cystic fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis Can Be Diagnosed Using New Intra-nasal Imaging Technology

Cystic fibrosis patients can be diagnosed using a minimally invasive new tool for viewing differences in the nasal airways at a cellular level.

Gene Therapy May Help Treat Cystic Fibrosis Lung Disease

Two gene therapy vectors partially correct lung disease in a pig model of cystic fibrosis.

Quiz on Cystic Fibrosis

How much do you know about the chronic, progressive, inherited, fatal disease called cystic fibrosis? Learn more about cystic fibrosis from this ...

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Traditional Ayurvedic literature emphasizes the importance of good digestion. Good digestion is preferred over good food for long and healthy life. Some people have excellent digestion and can easily digest whatever they eat, while some people have a more sensitive digestion.

More News on:

Genetic Testing of DiseasesUlcerative ColitisCystic FibrosisWonder Herbs for those Digestion BluesDigestive MythsFibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and FibrosisRetroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs DiseaseNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive