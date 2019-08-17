medindia

Cystic Fibrosis Can Be Diagnosed Using New Intra-nasal Imaging Technology

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 17, 2019 at 4:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cystic fibrosis patients can be diagnosed using a minimally invasive new tool for viewing differences in the nasal airways at a cellular level.
Cystic Fibrosis Can Be Diagnosed Using New Intra-nasal Imaging Technology
Cystic Fibrosis Can Be Diagnosed Using New Intra-nasal Imaging Technology

A paper published today in Science Translational Medicine describes a simple, minimally invasive new tool for viewing differences in the nasal airways of cystic fibrosis patients in vivo at a cellular level. The new technique provides high-resolution images of the hair-like structures called cilia that line nasal airways as well as detailed features of the clearance of mucus, which is impaired in people with CF, causing significant morbidity.

Show Full Article


The imaging catheter, which is about 2-millimeters in diameter, uses optical coherence tomography with a resolution of about 1 micrometer -- a 50th the size of a human hair -- allowing researchers to probe the nasal passages of patients without even sedating them.

"We've done a lot of benchtop imaging with micro-OCT, but this is the first time we've been able to use it in people," said co-principal investigator Guillermo Tearney, MD, PhD, a pathologist and investigator for the Department of Pathology and Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the Remondi Family MGH Research Institute Chair, and professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). "It's unprecedented to see this pathophysiology dynamically in living patients. It will allow us to begin to understand things we never even knew were there."

Among the researchers' findings were that in CF patients, the mucus contained more inflammatory cells than in control subjects, and it was dehydrated, moving slowly and impacting cilia speed. The researchers were surprised that they were even able to measure the mucus's reflective quality, which they determined was an indicator of viscosity, and that patches of CF patients' cilia and epithelium were ablated. "We thought they were there but just not functioning well," said Tearney, "but in places, they were completely gone."

The approximately 30,000 cystic fibrosis patients in the United States have an average life expectancy of about 45 years. The new technique will allow clinicians to diagnose earlier diseases that affect the airways, monitor them, and optimize drug therapies for individual patients.

"Visualizing abnormal mucus will be a powerful tool," said co-principal investigator Steven M. Rowe, MD, MSPH, director of the Gregory Fleming James Cystic Fibrosis Research Center and a professor of medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "Now we'll be able to see how various treatments affect the airway -- not only agents intended to fix abnormal mucus, which applies to many diseases, but also treatments that repair the basic CF defect itself."

The researchers expect micro-OCT to have many applications beyond cystic fibrosis -- from diagnosing and treating respiratory ailments like primary ciliary dyskinesia, chronic sinus disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to screening the GI tract for diseases and imaging coronary artery cells. "The goal is to figure out who else it can be used to help," said Rowe, "and make it more broadly accessible as a device."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

More News on:

Genetic Testing of Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease 

What's New on Medindia

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

Wearable Sensors to Decode Sweat Composition

Home Remedies for Fever
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive