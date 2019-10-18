medindia

Exercise Will Be Soon Prescribed Like Medicine For Cancer Patients

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 18, 2019 at 12:39 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer patients can be profited through exercises in several ways; soon, physicians will be promoting exercise as a part of the treatment of with and beyond cancer.
Exercise Will Be Soon Prescribed Like Medicine For Cancer Patients
Exercise Will Be Soon Prescribed Like Medicine For Cancer Patients

It's well known that exercise is good for preventing and treating many forms of heart disease, but less commonly known are the benefits of physical activity for people living with and beyond cancer.

Show Full Article


A new initiative called Moving Through Cancer -- led by Kathryn Schmitz, professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine, and an international team of health practitioners and researchers -- is hoping to change that.

In a paper published today (Oct. 16) in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, Schmitz and her fellow researchers outline new exercise recommendations for people living with and beyond cancer.

"With more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide, we have a growing need to address the unique health issues facing people living with and beyond cancer and better understand how exercise may help prevent and control cancer," said Schmitz, who is also a member of the Penn State Cancer Institute. "This esteemed, multidisciplinary group of leaders on the forefront of exercise oncology aimed to translate the latest scientific evidence into practical recommendations for clinicians and the public and to create global impact through a unified voice."

According to the researchers, exercise is important for cancer prevention and can lower the risk of developing colon, breast, endometrial, kidney, bladder, esophagus, and stomach cancers. Exercise during and after cancer treatment can help improve fatigue, anxiety, depression, physical function, and quality of life, and can also help improve survival after a breast, colon or prostate cancer diagnosis.

Depending on the patient's activity levels and abilities, the researchers generally recommend 30 minutes of moderately intense aerobic exercise three times a week and 20 to 30 minutes of resistance exercise twice a week.

But, Schmitz said health care professionals could also customize exercise prescriptions to individual patients.

"Through our research, we've reached a point where we can give specific FITT exercise prescriptions -- which means frequency, intensity, time and type -- for specific outcomes like quality of life, fatigue, pain, and others," Schmitz said. "For example, if we're seeing a head and neck cancer patient with a specific set of symptoms, we could give them an exercise prescription personalized to them."

The recommendations are one result of a roundtable of experts formed by Schmitz and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) to review the latest scientific evidence and offer recommendations about the benefits of exercise for prevention, treatment, recovery and improved survival for people living with and beyond cancer.

Schmitz said the recommendations would help with one of the premier goals of Moving Through Cancer: raising public awareness about the benefits of exercise for people living with and beyond cancer by 2029.

"Currently, an average person on the street will know that exercise is good for preventing and treating heart disease, but not for melanoma," Schmitz said. "We want to change that. When researchers in the 1950s built an evidence base for exercise and heart disease, there was a shift in public knowledge about that connection. It's now time for the same thing to happen with exercise and cancer."

Schmitz said the second piece of the initiative is resources and programs to help get people with and beyond cancer moving. The Moving Through Cancer website has an exercise program registry that can help patients, families, health care providers and others find programs near them.

The final piece is policy, Schmitz said, which could be used to increase the likelihood that health care professionals will talk to their patients about exercise and that patients will be adequately referred as they move through cancer.

Two additional papers were published today (Oct. 16) as part of the initiative in the ACSM research journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. The papers -- titled "American College of Sports Medicine Roundtable Report on Physical Activity, Sedentary Behavior, and Cancer Prevention and Control" and "Exercise Guidelines for Cancer Survivors: Consensus Statement from International Multidisciplinary Roundtable" -- detail specific outcomes and guidance.

Schmitz said that combined; all three papers are a call to action for health care professionals and policymakers to help guide awareness and practice of exercise as medicine for people living with and beyond cancer.

"This is the center of my professional heart," Schmitz said. "My mission for a decade now has been that I want the exercise to be as ubiquitous in cancer care as it is in cardiac disease care, only better. The new recommendations and guidance are a tool that can help make that a reality."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Distal Radius Fracture

A distal radius fracture is a common bone fracture of the radius in the forearm. This type of injury is often called a wrist fracture because of its proximity to the wrist joint.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCancer FactsTips to Live LongerCancerTattoos A Body ArtExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting Workouts

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive