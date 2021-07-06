CSIR Start Trials on Niclosamide for Treating COVID-19

Dr Ram Upadhayaya, CEO, Laxai Life Sciences, said "After having received approval from drug regulator, the clinical trial has been initiated this week at different sites and is expected that the trial will be completed within 8-12 weeks."Niclosamide can inhibit syncytia formation. It is also a potential SARS-CoV2 entry inhibitor blocking the viral entry through pH dependent endocytic pathway, Dr Vishwakarma added. Niclosamide should be tested as a promising drug candidate for clinical trial in COVID-19 patients.Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar, Director CSIR-IICT Hyderabad highlighted that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is being made by Laxai Life Sciences based on improved technology developed at IICT. The collaboration with the pharmaceutical lab could provide cost effective therapeutic options for patients if trial is successful, he added.Source: Medindia