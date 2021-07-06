by Angela Mohan on  June 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM Coronavirus News
CSIR Start Trials on Niclosamide for Treating COVID-19
Niclosamide, the drug used to treat tapeworm's infection in adults and children, may help treat COVID-19.

Laxai Life Sciences Private Ltd with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has initiated the phase-II clinical trial with anti-helminitic drug Niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Sunday.

The safety profile of Niclosamide has been tested over time and has been found safe for human use at different dose levels, the ministry further added.


Dr Ram Upadhayaya, CEO, Laxai Life Sciences, said "After having received approval from drug regulator, the clinical trial has been initiated this week at different sites and is expected that the trial will be completed within 8-12 weeks."

Niclosamide can inhibit syncytia formation. It is also a potential SARS-CoV2 entry inhibitor blocking the viral entry through pH dependent endocytic pathway, Dr Vishwakarma added

. Niclosamide should be tested as a promising drug candidate for clinical trial in COVID-19 patients.

Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar, Director CSIR-IICT Hyderabad highlighted that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is being made by Laxai Life Sciences based on improved technology developed at IICT. The collaboration with the pharmaceutical lab could provide cost effective therapeutic options for patients if trial is successful, he added.



