by Karishma Abhishek on  June 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Ensure ‘Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow’ on World Food Safety Day (WFSD)
'You are what you eat', a long quoted phrase since 19th century shifts lot of attention towards healthy eating habits for a better life on this World Food Safety Day (WFSD).

WFSD is observed annually on 7 June to draw awareness and spur action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable development.

World Food Safety Day 2021


The WFSD theme for this year 2021 is 'Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow'. This derives the fact that immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy revolves around the production and consumption of safe food.

The global burden of foodborne diseases affects individuals of all ages, especially the children under-5 and persons living in low-income countries. Hence, it is important to recognize the systemic connections between the health of people, animals, plants, the environment, and the economy to meet the needs of the future.

Initiatives for Food safety

In 2018 the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed that every 7 June would be World Food Safety Day. The observance of World Food Safety Day is jointly facilitated by the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Member States and other relevant organizations.

To further establish the global efforts for food safety and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution for the same in 2020. The WHO endures its attempts to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and diminish the burden of foodborne diseases globally on this annual day.

Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers, and consumers. Thus to ensure the safety and health quality of the food we consume, everyone has a role to play from farm to table.

Impact of Foodborne Ailments

Safe food is indeed the basis for healthy tomorrow. Causative organisms of foodborne illnesses like bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances that enter the body through contaminated food or water are often invisible to the naked eye.

It is thereby mandatory to eat safely as these illnesses are infectious or toxic, leading to more than 200 diseases. Food Safety is the process of ensuring that food is safe through every stage - from production to harvest, processing, storage, distribution, all the way to preparation and consumption.

The emergence and spread of foodborne diseases can be reduced by following good hygiene practices in the food and agricultural sectors. It is more crucial now than ever that we indulge ourselves in consuming healthy products that can strengthen our immunity for a healthy and happy life.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Food Safety Education May Improve Food Handling Knowledge in Teens
Food safety education such as basic hand hygiene and procedures to prevent cross-contamination may improve food handling knowledge and behaviors in teenagers, thereby reduce the risk of food-borne diseases.
READ MORE
Top Summer Food Safety Tips
If you're travelling long distances during the summer, it is best to carry dry foods. Nuts and oil seeds, roasted chiwdas, roasted makhana, multigrain khakaras and chikki are some examples.
READ MORE
Quality Control of Food - Faster and Simpler
New simultaneous food analysis for taste and odor properties now simpler and faster rather than the usual time-consuming and expensive methods.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Food Additives
A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE
Top Food for Dieters
A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Food AdditivesWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedFood Safety for HealthTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for Dieters