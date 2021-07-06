Ensure ‘Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow’ on World Food Safety Day (WFSD)

‘World Food Safety Day (WFSD) is celebrated annually on 7 June to draw consideration and encourage action to help prevent foodborne risks thereby contributing to food safety and better health for sustainable development of the economy and planet. The theme for this year is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’.’
The WFSD theme
for this year 2021 is 'Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow'.
This derives the fact that immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy revolves around the production and consumption of safe food.
The global burden of foodborne diseases affects individuals of all ages, especially the children under-5 and persons living in low-income countries.
Hence, it is important to recognize the systemic connections between the health of people, animals, plants, the environment, and the economy to meet the needs of the future.
Initiatives for Food safety
In 2018 the United Nations General Assembly
proclaimed that every 7 June would be World Food Safety Day. The observance of World Food Safety Day is jointly facilitated by the WHO
and the Food and Agriculture Organization
of the United Nations (FAO),
in collaboration with Member States and other relevant organizations.
To further establish the global efforts for food safety and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases,
the World Health Assembly
passed a resolution for the same in 2020. The WHO endures its attempts to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and diminish the burden of foodborne diseases globally on this annual day.
Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers, and consumers.
Thus to ensure the safety and health quality of the food we consume, everyone has a role to play from farm to table.
Impact of Foodborne Ailments
Safe food is indeed the basis for healthy tomorrow. Causative organisms of foodborne illnesses like bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances that enter the body through contaminated food or water are often invisible to the naked eye.
It is thereby mandatory to eat safely as these illnesses are infectious or toxic, leading to more than 200 diseases.
Food Safety is the process of ensuring that food is safe through every stage - from production to harvest, processing, storage, distribution, all the way to preparation and consumption.
The emergence and spread of foodborne diseases can be reduced by following good hygiene practices in the food and agricultural sectors.
It is more crucial now than ever that we indulge ourselves in consuming healthy products that can strengthen our immunity for a healthy and happy life.
Source: Medindia