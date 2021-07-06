Ensure ‘Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow’ on World Food Safety Day (WFSD)

‘World Food Safety Day (WFSD) is celebrated annually on 7 June to draw consideration and encourage action to help prevent foodborne risks thereby contributing to food safety and better health for sustainable development of the economy and planet. The theme for this year is ‘Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow’.’

Thefor this year 2021 isThis derives the fact that immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy revolves around the production and consumption of safe food.The global burden of foodborne diseases affects individuals of all ages, especially theHence, it is important to recognize the systemic connections between the health of people, animals, plants, the environment, and the economy to meet the needs of the future.In 2018 theproclaimed that every 7 June would be World Food Safety Day. The observance of World Food Safety Day is jointly facilitated by theand theof thein collaboration with Member States and other relevant organizations.To further establish thethepassed a resolution for the same in 2020. The WHO endures its attempts to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and diminish the burden of foodborne diseases globally on this annual day.Thus to ensure the safety and health quality of the food we consume, everyone has a role to play from farm to table.Safe food is indeed the basis for healthy tomorrow. Causative organisms of foodborne illnesses like bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances that enter the body through contaminated food or water are often invisible to the naked eye.It is thereby mandatory to eat safely as these illnesses areFood Safety is the process ofThe emergence and spread ofIt is more crucial now than ever that we indulge ourselves in consuming healthy products that can strengthen our immunity for aSource: Medindia