Air Quality in Delhi Remains in Moderate Category Till June 7

Major surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest/West directions of Delhi with wind speed 16-28 kmph and partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/drizzle on 07.06.2021.
Major surface wind is likely to be coming from West directions of Delhi with wind speed upto 28 kmph, mainly clear sky and strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the day on 08.06.2021.
Maximum mixing depth likely to be around 3500 m on 06.06.2021 and 4100 m on 07.06.2021 and 4000 m on 08.06.2021 over Delhi.
Maximum Ventilation index is likely to be around 23000 m2/s on 06.06.2021 and 33000 m2/s on 07.06.2021and 46000 m2/s on 08.06.2021.
