June 7, 2021 Environmental Health


Air Quality in Delhi Remains in Moderate Category Till June 7
The air quality in Delhi is likely to deteriorate from 8th June to poor category due to strong surface winds and the predominant pollutant will be PM10.

The major surface wind could be coming from Southwest directions with wind speed 10-16 kmph and partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/drizzle on 06.06.2021.

Major surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest/West directions of Delhi with wind speed 16-28 kmph and partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/drizzle on 07.06.2021.


Major surface wind is likely to be coming from West directions of Delhi with wind speed upto 28 kmph, mainly clear sky and strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the day on 08.06.2021.

Maximum mixing depth likely to be around 3500 m on 06.06.2021 and 4100 m on 07.06.2021 and 4000 m on 08.06.2021 over Delhi.

Maximum Ventilation index is likely to be around 23000 m2/s on 06.06.2021 and 33000 m2/s on 07.06.2021and 46000 m2/s on 08.06.2021.



Source: Medindia

