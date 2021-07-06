Air Quality in Delhi Remains in Moderate Category Till June 7

Major surface wind is likely to be coming from West directions of Delhi with wind speed upto 28 kmph, mainly clear sky and strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) during the day on 08.06.2021.Maximum mixing depth likely to be around 3500 m on 06.06.2021 and 4100 m on 07.06.2021 and 4000 m on 08.06.2021 over Delhi.Maximum Ventilation index is likely to be around 23000 m2/s on 06.06.2021 and 33000 m2/s on 07.06.2021and 46000 m2/s on 08.06.2021.Source: Medindia