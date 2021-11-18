About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID Positive Test Linked to Mental Illness

by Colleen Fleiss on November 18, 2021 at 8:26 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID Positive Test Linked to Mental Illness

People who are tested COVID-19 positive by a PCR test were found to have a higher risk of fatigue, mental illness, and sleep problems, revealed study.

Researchers from the University of Manchester analysed the electronic primary care health care records of 2,26,521 people from across the UK between February 2020 and December 2020.

Advertisement


The results, published in JAMA Network Open, showed that there was an almost six-fold increase in the likelihood of reporting fatigue to a GP following a positive PCR test.

Further, a three-fold increase in the risk of sleep problems compared to those without a positive test, for people who haven't previously visited their GP for any of these reasons in the past was also observed.
Advertisement

There was also an 83 per cent increase in mental illness following a positive PCR test. However, there was also a 71 per cent increase in the risk of mental illness for people who received a negative PCR test compared to the general population.

However, researchers believe this throws some doubt about whether Covid-19 is directly causing mental illness, because it is clear that those who get a test are more likely to have risk factors for mental illness, for example pandemic-related anxieties.

"While fatigue is clearly a consequence of Covid-19 the risk of experiencing sleep problems is also very high. However, we are sceptical regarding the extent that Covid-19 is directly causing people to become mentally ill, or whether those with a predisposition to mental illness are more likely to get tested," said lead researcher Dr Matthias Pierce, from the varsity.

Other studies also showed similar results revealing elevated risks of mental illness, self-harm, fatigue, and disrupted sleep patterns among people testing positive for infection during the pandemic.

The researchers said that it is vital that general practitioners recognise the long-term impact of Covid-19 infection on their patient population. Offering follow-up to people who test positive for Covid-19 infection may help identify persisting symptoms.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Can Selfies Taken After Surgery Find Infections?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Undescended Testicles Varicocele Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Somatoform Disorders Mind-wandering Orchidectomy Anosognosia Shared Psychosis Disorder Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Information about Chronic fatigue syndrome, or yuppie flu, which is a complex disorder, ......
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness ......
Women’s Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women’s Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's reproductive health has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress and poor sleep due ....
Anosognosia
Anosognosia
Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease...
Mind-wandering
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared psychosis or ‘folie à deux’ is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person starts ...
Somatoform Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Somatic symptom disorder is said to occur when a person’s focus, feelings and behavior related to ph...
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum a...
Torsion Testis
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and te...
Undescended Testicles
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close