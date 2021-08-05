COVID by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 156.4 Million

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,491,598 cases.
‘In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 156,472,669 and 3,264,720, respectively.
’
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,082,449), France (5,808,421), Turkey (4,998,089), Russia (4,808,133), the UK (4,446,752), Italy (4,092,747), Spain (3,567,408), Germany (3,507,730), Argentina (3,118,134), Colombia (2,968,626), Poland (2,824,425), Iran (2,627,094), Mexico (2,358,831) and Ukraine (2,160,809), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 419,114 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (234,083), Mexico (218,173), the UK (127,858), Italy (122,470), Russia (110,735), France (106,262), Germany (84,498), Spain (78,792), Colombia (76,867), Iran (74,241), Poland (69,445), Argentina (66,872), Peru (62,976) and South Africa (54,687).
Source: IANS