Transplant Recipients Prone to COVID-19 Even After Second Dose

"Based on our findings, we recommend that transplant recipients and other immunocompromised patients continue to practice strict COVID-19 safety precautions, even after vaccination," Boyarsky says.Solid organ transplants (such as hearts, lungs and kidneys) recipients must take drugs to suppress their immune systems and prevent rejection. These drugs may interfere with a transplant recipient's ability to make antibodies to foreign substances, including the protective ones produced in response to vaccines.Immunogenic response following the second dose of either of the two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines -- made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech has been evaluated for 658 transplant recipients, none of whom had a prior diagnosis of COVID-19. The participants completed their two-dose regimen between Dec. 16, 2020, and March 13, 2021.Only 98 of the 658 participants had detectable antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 at 21 days after the first vaccine dose. This was comparable to the 17% reported in the March study looking at immune response after only one vaccine dose.Number of participants with detectable antibodies rose to 357 out of 658. After both vaccine doses were administered, 301 out of 658 participants had no detectable antibody at all while 259 only produced antibodies after the second shot.Among the participants, the most likely to develop an antibody response were younger, did not take immunosuppressive regimens including anti-metabolite drugs and received the Moderna vaccine. These were similar to the associations seen in the March single-dose study."Given these observations, transplant recipients should not assume that two vaccine doses guarantee sufficient immunity against SARS-CoV-2 any more than it did after just one dose," says study co-author Dorry Segev, M.D., Ph.D., the Marjory K. and Thomas Pozefsky Professor of Surgery and Epidemiology and director of the Epidemiology Research Group in Organ Transplantation at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.Segev says that future studies should seek to improve COVID-19 vaccine responses in this population, including additional booster doses or modulating the use of immunosuppressive medications so that sufficient antibody levels are achieved.Source: Medindia