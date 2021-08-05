by Colleen Fleiss on  May 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM Coronavirus News
Maharashtra COVID Deaths Cross 70K
In Maharashtra the COVID-19 fatalities have crossed the 74,000 mark and the state case tally surpassed Turkey's total infections, although the Mumbai situation continued to remain positive, health officials said here.

Against 853 deaths on Thursday, the state fatalities went up to 898 on Friday, taking the toll to 74,413.

While the number of new infections fell below the 60,000 level, to 54,022, the state tally rose to 49,96,758 now, surpassing the caseload of Turkey with 49,77,982 - standing sixth on the global scale as per Worldometer.


Mumbai's daily deaths were at 71 now, taking the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 13,651.

For the sixth day straight, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases stood at 654,788.

A total of 37,386 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total up to 42,65,326, as the recovery rate dropped from 85.54 per cent on Thursday to 85.36 per cent now.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a drop in new cases, at 8,335, taking its tally to 14,32,428, and with 149 more deaths, the toll rose to 24,445.

Of the day's fatalities, Nashik again led with 135 deaths, while there were 74 in Nagpur, 71 in Mumbai, 63 in Pune, 51 in Thane, 45 in Solapur, 34 in Ahmednagar, 32 in Beed, 29 in Chandrapur, 28 in Aurangabad, 26 in Parbhani, 24 in Amravati, 22 in Raigad, 21 in Latur, 20 in Wardha, 19 in Sangli, 17 each in Dhule, Jalna and Osmanabad, 16 in Satara, 15 in Nanded, 14 each in Washim and Gondia, 13 each in Kolhapur and Akola, 12 in Bhandara, 11 each in Jalgaon and Yavatmal, nine deaths each in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, six in Buldhana, five in Palghar, three in Gadchiroli, and one each in Nandurbar and Hingoli.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 38,41,431, while those shunted to institutional quarantine was 28,860.

Source: IANS

