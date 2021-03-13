by Colleen Fleiss on  March 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to 30% Reduction In Transmission
In Scotland, the infection rate with coronavirus is at least 30 per cent lower when the worker has been vaccinated mostly with a single dose, reveals study.

Since household members of healthcare workers can also be infected via other people, this 30 per cent relative risk reduction is an underestimate of the "true" effect of vaccination on transmission, according to the research by the Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow published on Friday.

The research involved 30,000 National Health Service (NHS) staff between December 8, 2020 and March 3, 2021, studying both those who had and had not been vaccinated.


Meanwhile, where healthcare workers had received a second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before, their household members had a rate of Covid-19 which was at least 54 per cent lower than household members where healthcare workers had not been vaccinated, said the study.

The latest study came as the UK government said it will discuss with the European Union countries about the possibility of creating a vaccine passport, which will allow those who have had the jab to travel abroad more freely.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that the government is "on course" to offering a first vaccine dose to all adults by the end of July.

On February 22, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown.

The reopening of schools in England on Monday was the first part of the four-step plan, which Johnson said was designed to be "cautious but irreversible".

Other parts of Britain, including Wales and Scotland, have also unveiled plans to ease the restrictions.

Experts have warned that the UK is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Novavax's COVID Vaccine Found Effective in Final Trial Analysis
Novavax's COVID-19 shot found to be 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe symptoms of COVID-19 in the final analysis of a late-stage trial in the U.K.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccines on Sale on Darknet for $250 to $1,200
Cybercriminals have posted sales advertisements for three major COVID-19 vaccines and the prices per dose range from $250 to $1,200, with an average cost of about $500, said a report.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake