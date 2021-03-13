by Colleen Fleiss on  March 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in US: Nearly 4K Variant Cases Reported
In the US, nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus variants have been registered, according to latest data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There were 108 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 17 cases of the P.1 strain detected in Brazil.

The cases identified are based on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens and do not represent the total number of variants infection cases that may be circulating in the US, according to the CDC.


Modelling data suggest that B.1.1.7 could become the predominant variant in the US by the end of this month.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the Johns Hopkins University revealed that the US' caseload and death toll currently stood at 29,343,530 and 532,400, respectively.

Source: IANS

