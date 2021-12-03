Novavax's COVID Vaccine Found Effective in Final Trial Analysis

The analysis showed the vaccine had 86.3 percent efficacy against the UK variant B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 but it was only 55.4 percent against the South African variant B1.351 among the HIV-negative trial participants, the company said.
Across both trials in the UK and South Africa, Novavax vaccine demonstrated 100 percent protection against severe disease, including all hospitalization and death.
This Phase-3 trial enrolled more than 15,000 participants between 18-84 years of age, including 27 percent over the age of 65. The primary endpoint is based on the first occurrence of symptomatic COVID-19.
The efficacy analysis was based on 106 COVID-19 positive cases observed in the trial. Only 10 positive cases were in the vaccine group and 96 in the placebo group.
Source: Medindia