Novavax's COVID Vaccine Found Effective in Final Trial Analysis

Novavax's COVID-19 shot found to be 96.4% effective against mild, moderate and severe symptoms of COVID-19 in the final analysis of a late-stage trial in the U.K.



The vaccine would be produced at eight locations including the Serum Institute of India, with which Novavax has an agreement to produce around 2 billion doses a year.

‘Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine found to have more efficacy against the UK variant and less efficacy against the South African variant comparatively.’

This Phase-3 trial enrolled more than 15,000 participants between 18-84 years of age, including 27 percent over the age of 65. The primary endpoint is based on the first occurrence of symptomatic COVID-19.



The efficacy analysis was based on 106 COVID-19 positive cases observed in the trial. Only 10 positive cases were in the vaccine group and 96 in the placebo group.



The analysis showed the vaccine had 86.3 percent efficacy against the UK variant B.1.1.7/501Y.V1 but it was only 55.4 percent against the South African variant B1.351 among the HIV-negative trial participants, the company said.