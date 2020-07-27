by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 27, 2020 at 12:20 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Tally Touches 58,913 in UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed 351 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the country's toll to 58,913.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases including many nationalities are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment. Besides, 554 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking its tally of recoveries to 52,182, according to the ministry, Xinhua reported.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 344.


The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

Source: IANS

