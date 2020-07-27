by Iswarya on  July 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Andhra's COVID-19 Death Toll Past 1000 Mark, Tally Touches 96,298
With 56 fatalities reported in 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 deaths crossed the 1,000-mark.

Fifty-six deaths were reported on Sunday in comparison to the all-time high of 61 reported on Thursday. With this, the overall death toll in Andhra Pradesh has breached the 1,000-mark to settle at 1,041.

State health officials also said that 7,627 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. The single-day high of 8,147 cases was recorded on Friday.


The positive cases were detected from a sample size of 47,645 tests, including 28,853 rapid antigen tests. Andhra Pradesh stands out among the states with the highest number of tests conducted, with a total of 16,43,319 samples.

Two districts reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining 12 districts reported figures in triple digits. East Godavari topped the list with 1,095 new cases, followed by Kurnool with 1,213 cases. West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Anantapur also reported moderately high numbers with 859, 784, 734 new cases, respectively.

In all, 3,041 persons have been discharged from different hospitals and COVID treatment centers in the last 24 hours. As on date, there are 48,596 active cases in the state, while 46,301 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the COVID tally from returnees to the state. To date, 2,461 cases have been identified as COVID positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stand at 39, while 2,422 persons have been declared recovered till Sunday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine Begins In India
For India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, two volunteers were given its first dose at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday.
READ MORE
Covid Vax Would Work With Multiple Doses
Patients would have to take multiple doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from the disease, said Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates.
READ MORE
Guidelines for Covid Centres
Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has given guidelines, including on eligibility, handling of different categories of cases for gated residential.
READ MORE
Homemade Face Masks Atleast Need Two Layers to Restrict COVID-19 Spread
Homemade masks should have at least two layers, ideally, three to prevent the novel coronavirus spread, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake