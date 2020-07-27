Andhra's COVID-19 Death Toll Past 1000 Mark, Tally Touches 96,298

‘Andhra Pradesh's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases stood at 96,298. ’

The positive cases were detected from a sample size of 47,645 tests, including 28,853 rapid antigen tests. Andhra Pradesh stands out among the states with the highest number of tests conducted, with a total of 16,43,319 samples.Two districts reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining 12 districts reported figures in triple digits. East Godavari topped the list with 1,095 new cases, followed by Kurnool with 1,213 cases. West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Anantapur also reported moderately high numbers with 859, 784, 734 new cases, respectively.In all, 3,041 persons have been discharged from different hospitals and COVID treatment centers in the last 24 hours. As on date, there are 48,596 active cases in the state, while 46,301 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the COVID tally from returnees to the state. To date, 2,461 cases have been identified as COVID positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stand at 39, while 2,422 persons have been declared recovered till Sunday.Source: IANS