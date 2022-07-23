COVID-19 Subvariant Centaurus Cases Reported

In Moscow, five cases of the COVID-19 subvariant Omicron BA.2.75, or "Centaurus," have been recorded.
COVID Sub VariatRospotrebnadzor said the samples were taken in July in Moscow, adding the patients all have a mild form of the virus and have not been hospitalized.
"Centaurus" was first detected in May in India.
‘Five genomic sequences assigned to the BA.2.75 subvariant of the Omicron strain have been added to the VGARus (Virus Genome Aggregator of Russia) database.’
"Centaurus" is believed to be highly transmissible.
Source: IANS
