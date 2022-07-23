About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 Subvariant Centaurus Cases Reported

by Colleen Fleiss on July 23, 2022 at 11:12 PM
In Moscow, five cases of the COVID-19 subvariant Omicron BA.2.75, or "Centaurus," have been recorded.

Rospotrebnadzor said the samples were taken in July in Moscow, adding the patients all have a mild form of the virus and have not been hospitalized.

"Centaurus" was first detected in May in India.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
"Centaurus" is believed to be highly transmissible.

Source: IANS
Watch out: BA.5 Omicron subvariant, now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, made up almost 80 per cent of new COVID-19 infections in the country.
Second booster provides greater protection against Omicron variants. Also, reduces the need for COVID-19-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations.
The answer is yes. Omicron is more infectious than other variants of COVID-19, but individuals had higher levels of effective antibodies to the variant.
