Medindia
Dengue Cases on the Rise in Bengaluru

by Colleen Fleiss on July 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM
In Bengaluru, the sudden rise in dengue cases has become a cause of concern for the Health Department, stated officials.

As per the statistics of the Health Department, 388 cases of dengue were detected between January 1 to June 17. However, in the last one month's period, the cases have risen to 740.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
The Health Department has conducted tests on more than 7,000 people.

Meanwhile, private as well as government hospitals, laboratories are seeing an unusual number of patients with symptoms of dengue.

Dengue in Bengaluru

As the disease results in drastic dropping of platelet count, the parents are worried about their children getting affected with dengue which was considered as deadly disease until recent past.

She further explained that initial symptoms may mimic Covid or any viral infection.

After a period of 3-4 days, the fever reduces, followed by a drop in the platelet count.

Source: IANS
