by Hannah Joy on  February 27, 2021 at 4:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19: New Tools Predict Patients at Risk of Mechanical Ventilation
Two novel calculators help doctors predict which Covid-19 patients are at higher risk of requiring mechanical ventilation or death, reveals a new syudy developed and validated by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

In a study published in The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine, researchers describe how these models could enable clinicians to better stratify risk in COVID-infected patients to optimize care and resource utilization in hospitals faced with ICU capacity constraints.

"Information that can accurately predict severity of the clinical course at the time of hospital admission has been limited," says senior author Rajeev Malhotra, MD, a cardiologist at MGH and investigator in the MGH Cardiovascular Research Center.


"Using a combination of past medical history, vital signs, and laboratory results at the time of patient admission, we developed models that can differentiate between risk for mechanical ventilation and risk for in-hospital mortality. While other studies have focused on 30-day hospital outcomes, we followed all COVID-19 patients to the end of their hospital course since a significant number are hospitalized well beyond 30 days."

The research team compiled this clinical information from 1,042 patients confirmed with COVID-19 who were admitted to five hospitals in the Mass General Brigham health care system during the first three months of the pandemic.

Significant associations between clinical, hemodynamic, and laboratory data and the endpoints of in-hospital mortality and mechanical ventilation provided the building blocks for two separate risk stratification models known as the VICE (Ventilation in COVID Estimate) and DICE (Death in COVID Estimate) scores.

Predictive VICE factors uncovered by researchers were diabetes mellitus, oxygen saturation of the blood, and two inflammatory markers: C-reactive protein and lactate dehydrogenase. DICE factors predictive of mortality were age, male sex, coronary artery disease, diabetes mellitus, body mass index, platelet count, and a variety of inflammatory and infectious markers.

"By inputting clinical values into these online calculators, physicians can risk-stratify COVID-19 patients upon admission and determine which ones may need the most intensive care and management," says lead author Christopher Nicholson, PhD, a senior research fellow with the MGH Cardiovascular Research Center. "These risk scores allow them to predict with greater than 80% accuracy--higher than established models--patient outcomes, as well as demand for mechanical ventilators and ICU beds, which could impact end-of-life decisions involving COVID-19 patients."

Researchers were surprised to learn that age was not a significant predictor of whether a patient would require mechanical ventilation.

Indeed, other than the youngest patients, the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation was similar in each decade of life, though there was a clear correlation between age and risk of in-hospital death, with only 15% survival in patients over 84 requiring mechanical ventilation. Nor was age a predictor of how long a patient would need ventilation.

The study found that 59% of patients in the 25-to-34 age group required more than 14 days of ventilation, similar to older age groups.

"We were astonished to see the impact of this disease on young people admitted to the hospital," emphasizes Nicholson. "Our data showed they are just as likely to be put on a mechanical ventilator as older people, and to require a long duration of ventilation."

Another significant finding from the study was that regular use of statins was associated with reduced in-hospital mortality, underscoring the strong links among COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and inflammation. In another encouraging finding, researchers did not observe any relationship between minority ethnic background of COVID-19 patients and worse clinical outcomes after adjusting for clinical risk.

"What we've generally learned from this disease is how different it is from any other we've seen in the ICU," says Malhotra, who has managed COVID patients in the cardiac intensive care unit at MGH over the past year. "For that reason, we were focused on developing a novel approach to evaluate and predict outcomes with our risk stratification calculator."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Blood Tests can Predict Who's at Higher Risk for Severe Covid-19
Five biomarkers or biological signals, which are linked to activating white blood cells and obesity can predict severe outcomes in COVID-19 patients. These critically ill patients require care in the intensive care unit, and require ventilation.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases Top 112.9 Million
Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 112.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.50 million.
READ MORE
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine is 94% Effective
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine showed 94 percent efficacy. Vaccine effectiveness after the second dose was 94% for symptomatic Covid-19, 92% for documented infection, 87% for hospitalization and 92% for severe Covid-19.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Infections in France Rise After 3 Months
France confirmed 31,519 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the biggest one-day jump since mid-November last year. The government of France aims to vaccinate up to 4 million vulnerable people and frontline workers and inoculating the entire population ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips