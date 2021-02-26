by Colleen Fleiss on  February 26, 2021 at 10:58 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Cases Top 112.9 Million
Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 112.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.50 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,410,902 and 508,114 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,046,914.


The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,390,461), the UK (4,166,727), Russia (4,164,802), France (3,746,475), Spain (3,180,212), Italy (2,868,435), Turkey (2,674,766), Germany (2,426,819), Colombia (2,241,225), Argentina (2,093,645), Mexico (2,069,370), Poland (1,673,252), Iran (1,607,081), South Africa (1,509,124), Ukraine (1,373,139), Indonesia (1,314,634), Peru (1,300,799), Czech Republic (1,198,168) and the Netherlands (1,088,730), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 251,498, followed by Mexico 183,692 on the third place and India 156,705 on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (122,303), Italy (96,974), France (85,734), Russia (83,481), Germany (69,327), Spain (68,813), Iran (59,830), Colombia (59,396), Argentina (51,795), South Africa (49,667), Peru (45,683), Poland (43,094), Indonesia (35,518), Turkey (28,358), Ukraine (26,991), Belgium (22,006) and Canada (21,868).

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine is 94% Effective
Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine showed 94 percent efficacy. Vaccine effectiveness after the second dose was 94% for symptomatic Covid-19, 92% for documented infection, 87% for hospitalization and 92% for severe Covid-19.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Infections in France Rise After 3 Months
France confirmed 31,519 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the biggest one-day jump since mid-November last year. The government of France aims to vaccinate up to 4 million vulnerable people and frontline workers and inoculating the entire population ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake