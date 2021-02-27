Explicit Instruction can Help Children Learn to Read

Explicit instruction ensures that all students in school get an opportunity to develop strong reading skills, reveals a new study.



The ability to read is foundational to education, but prolonged school closures and distance learning due to the pandemic have imposed unique challenges on the teaching of many fundamental skills. When in-person classes resume, many students will likely need a period of catch-up learning, especially those who lag behind in basic reading skills.

‘Reading is the foundation for children's learning throughout their schooling. However, there has been a loss of learning during the covid-19 pandemic and the consequences can be lifelong.’





One half of the participants learned spelling-to-sound and spelling-to-meaning regularities solely through experience with reading the novel words during training. The other half received a brief session of explicit instruction on these regularities before training commenced. At the end of the two-week period, both groups were given reading tests to gauge how well they had learned the new language.



"Our results were really striking. By the end of the two weeks, virtually all learners who had received explicit instruction were able to read words printed in the unfamiliar symbols," said Kathleen Rastle, a researcher at Royal Holloway and lead author on the paper.



In contrast, despite up to 18 hours of experience with the new language, less than 25% of the "discovery learners" reached the same standard, and some showed very poor learning.



"Reading is the foundation for children's learning throughout their schooling; for this reason, the learning loss that we are seeing is very concerning and has the potential for lifelong consequences," said Rastle.



"The provision of evidence-based instructional methods has never been more important. Our research highlights the significance of explicit instruction in ensuring that all pupils have the opportunity to develop strong reading skills."







