COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM
Through artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling, researchers uncovered that human behavior, including lockdowns and isolation, influences the emergence of new COVID-19 strains. The virus, SARS-CoV-2, evolved to enhance its transmissibility in its initial stages.

The researcher's findings, published in Nature Communications, provide new insights into the relationship between how people behave and disease-causing agents.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Advertisement


As with any other living organism, viruses evolve over time. Those with survival advantages become dominant in the gene pool. Many environmental factors influence this evolution, including human behavior. By isolating sick people and using lockdowns to control outbreaks, humans may alter virus evolution in complicated ways. Predicting how these changes occur is vital to develop adaptive treatments and interventions.

Understanding Viral Load: Impact on Virus Transmission and Infectivity

An important concept in this interaction is viral load, which refers to the amount or concentration of a virus present per ml of a bodily fluid. In SARS-CoV-2, a higher viral load in respiratory secretions increases the risk of transmission through droplets. Viral load relates to the potential to transmit a virus to others. For example, a virus like Ebola has an exceptionally high viral load, whereas the common cold has a low one. However, viruses must perform a careful balancing act, as increasing the maximum viral load can be advantageous, but an excessive viral load may cause individuals to become too sick to transmit the virus to others.

The research group led by Professor Shingo Iwami at the Nagoya University Graduate School of Science identified trends using mathematical modeling with an artificial intelligence component to investigate previously published clinical data. They found that the SARS-CoV-2 variants that were most successful at spreading had an earlier and higher peak in viral load. However, as the virus evolved from the pre-Alpha to the Delta variants, it had a shorter duration of infection. The researchers also found that the decreased incubation period and the increased proportion of asymptomatic infections recorded as the virus mutated also affected virus evolution.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

The results showed a clear difference. As the virus evolved from the Wuhan strain to the Delta strain, they found a 5-fold increase in the maximum viral load and a 1.5-fold increase in the number of days before the viral load peaked.

Iwami and his colleagues suggest that human behavioral changes in response to the virus, designed to limit transmission, were increasing the selection pressure on the virus. This caused SARS-CoV-2 to be transmitted mainly during the asymptomatic and presymptomatic periods, which occur earlier in its infectious cycle. As a result, the viral load peak advanced to this period to spread more effectively in the earlier pre-symptomatic stages.

When evaluating public health strategies in response to COVID-19 and any future potentially pandemic-causing pathogens, it is necessary to consider the impact of changes in human behavior on virus evolution patterns. "We expect that immune pressure from vaccinations and/or previous infections drives the evolution of SARS-CoV-2," Iwami said. "However, our study found that human behavior can also contribute to the virus's evolution in a more complicated manner, suggesting the need to reevaluate virus evolution."

The group hopes that their research will speed up the establishment of testing regimes for adaptive treatment, effective screening, and isolation strategies.

Source: Eurekalert
Battling Long COVID-19 With Dietary Solutions

Battling Long COVID-19 With Dietary Solutions


An anti-inflammatory diet can help tackle persistent long COVID-19 symptoms. Let's explore the science of inflammation and recovery.
Advertisement

Creating Humanized Mice That Show Human-Like COVID-19 Symptoms

Creating Humanized Mice That Show Human-Like COVID-19 Symptoms


Researchers have developed genetically engineered mice with a human-like version of COVID-19, offering a vital tool to study the disease.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Coronavirus News

Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

UK has confirmed the presence of the first case of a lethal cat coronavirus, responsible for the death of 8,000 felines this year.
Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Patients experience ongoing cough and sputum as lingering challenges post-recovery from acute COVID-19.
China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

Research indicates a potential correlation between SARS-CoV-2 infection and fetal situs inversus, a congenital condition.
WHO Updates COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines

WHO Updates COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines

WHO's latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 reflect the virus's changing nature and the shifting role of COVID-19 treatments.
Inhaled Monoclonal Antibodies Show Promise Against COVID-19

Inhaled Monoclonal Antibodies Show Promise Against COVID-19

Researchers are exploring ways to enhance the delivery of aerosolized monoclonal antibodies to nonhuman primates for treating COVID-19 and influenza.
View All
