Urban Environments Fuel Higher Breast Cancer Rates

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM
In North Carolina, a study by Duke Health revealed that urban counties had higher instances of breast cancer compared to rural areas, particularly evident in early-stage diagnoses.

The findings, appearing in the journal Scientific Reports, serve as a national template for assessing the impact of poor environmental quality across different stages of breast cancer, which is marked by highly diverse origins and mechanisms for spreading. North Carolina serves as a good model; it has a diverse population of 10 million spread over 100 rural and urban counties with varying environmental conditions.

Understanding Breast Cancer: Impact of Combined Environmental Exposures

"Individual environmental contaminants have long been associated with breast cancer, but we have limited understanding of how multiple exposures simultaneously affect this disease," said senior author Gayathri Devi, Ph.D., a professor in Duke's departments of Surgery and Pathology and Program Director of the Duke Consortium for Inflammatory Breast Cancer at the Duke Cancer Institute.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances


The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Advertisement


"Our study explored the incidence of breast cancer within the context of the Environmental Quality Index (EQI) - a county-by-county assessment of air, water, land, built environment, as well as the sociodemographic environment," Devi said. "This type of data analysis allows for a high-level look at broader environmental factors and health outcomes."

Devi and colleagues -- including lead author Larisa M. Gearhart-Serna, who steered the research as a Ph.D. candidate at Duke - analyzed the EQI data alongside breast cancer incidence rates from the North Carolina Central Cancer Registry. The team further evaluated the different breast cancer stages - in situ and localized (early stages), regional and distant (later stages) -- stratified by rural-urban status.
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination


Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
Advertisement

"This is a continuation of that work to determine whether environmental quality and an urban environment are related to the development of more advanced tumors in a community and, if so, what stages," Gearhart-Serna said.

In counties with poor overall environmental quality compared to those with good environmental quality, total breast cancer incidence was higher by 10.82 cases per 100,000 persons. This association was most pronounced for localized breast cancer.

The researchers also found that community level effects of environmental exposures -- notably in those counties with poor land quality, especially in the urban setting -- were associated with higher rates of total breast cancer incidence. The land EQI includes exposures from sources such as pesticides, and toxic releases from industrial, agricultural and animal facilities.

Breast cancer incidence rates were also higher for later stage disease and total breast cancer among counties with higher populations of Black residents. This is relevant as global incidence of aggressive breast cancers is higher in Black women.

The analysis found that higher mammography screening rates were associated with lower regional breast cancer incidence rates, which is relevant because improved screening is thought to decrease diagnoses of later-stage disease.

"Our analyses indicate significant associations between environmental quality and breast cancer incidence, which differ by breast cancer stage and urbanicity, identifying a critical need to assess cumulative environmental exposures in the context of cancer stage," Gearhart-Serna said. "This has the potential to develop measures to reduce disease incidence in vulnerable communities."

The research is a result of a long-standing collaboration between Duke's School of Medicine and Nicholas School of the Environment.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Breast Cancer

Quiz on Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator


Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
