Medindia
Medindia
Medical Wearable Tech Hits $100 Billion in 2023

by Colleen Fleiss on November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Medical Wearable Tech Hits $100 Billion in 2023

The medical wearable tech market is estimated to surpass $100 billion in 2023, with an anticipated 15% compound annual growth rate till 2030.

Health-Enhancing Wearable Devices: Empowering Self-Care and Medical Monitoring

Wearable devices with health sensors are revolutionizing the healthcare and consumer landscape by empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being. The common medical uses of these devices include remote patient monitoring and telehealth services to track and monitor vital signs such as heart rate, glucose levels, and blood pressure.

"Wearable devices that are used for medical purposes, such as fitness trackers and health monitors, continue to gain significant popularity among all types of users," said Brian Hicks, Senior Analyst of Medical Devices at GlobalData -- a leading data and analytics company, in a statement.

Wearable Devices - the Futuristic Slant in Epilepsy!

Wearable Devices - the Futuristic Slant in Epilepsy!


Wearable devices in epilepsy open up a newer diagnostic and treatment window by tracking real-time onset and patterns of seizures in patients.
"These devices can be worn on the body, most commonly as smartwatches on the wrist or even be incorporated into clothing, and these are often used in conjunction with mobile health apps," he added. Data from these devices can be transmitted in real-time to healthcare providers, enabling remote monitoring and timely interventions.

Beyond Health Monitoring: Consumer-Centric Features in Wearable Devices

Furthermore, these devices offer more consumer-oriented features, such as comprehensive fitness monitoring, personalized coaching, stylish designs, and integration with AI algorithms, enabling proactive self-care."The recent trends in this market primarily center around the underlying technological advancements of the new product generations. These include the expansion of more health features, the integration of AI for personalized recommendations, and the ability to transmit real-time data to healthcare providers for timely interventions and improved patient outcomes," Hicks said.

In addition to the wearable devices themselves, the development of healthcare apps that can not only monitor and track various health parameters but also predict outcomes and symptoms based on previous observations, and even provide valuable information to medical professionals, has also been rapidly growing.
Telemedicine

Telemedicine


Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.
Apple and Garmin remain leaders in the smartwatches segment of the wearable technology market for medical purposes, as they were among the first to make wearable devices with fitness trackers and other health-related features.There are also disruptors entering the market with innovative health features, some of which include technology companies such as Asus, Motorola, and Swatch.

"These devices are becoming more integrated into the healthcare industry, especially in patient monitoring, remote training and support, and telehealth services. Some notable advancements include H2O Therapeutics' app for monitoring Parkinson's disease symptoms using the Apple Watch," Hicks said.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Telemedicine

Test Your Knowledge on Telemedicine


Telemedicine is a rapidly growing field that aims to make health and clinical services accessible to all persons, especially those living in remote areas without access to health facilities by employing modern information and communication technology. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on telemedicine.
Can Wearable Devices Help Monitor Irritable Bowel Syndrome Changes

Can Wearable Devices Help Monitor Irritable Bowel Syndrome Changes


Real-time monitoring of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) changes can help improve the quality of life of IBS patients and help elucidate the pathophysiology.
