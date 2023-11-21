Medical Wearable Tech Hits $100 Billion in 2023

The medical wearable tech market is estimated to surpass $100 billion in 2023, with an anticipated 15% compound annual growth rate till 2030.
Health-Enhancing Wearable Devices: Empowering Self-Care and Medical MonitoringWearable devices with health sensors are revolutionizing the healthcare and consumer landscape by empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being. The common medical uses of these devices include remote patient monitoring and telehealth services to track and monitor vital signs such as heart rate, glucose levels, and blood pressure.
"Wearable devices that are used for medical purposes, such as fitness trackers and health monitors, continue to gain significant popularity among all types of users," said Brian Hicks, Senior Analyst of Medical Devices at GlobalData -- a leading data and analytics company, in a statement.
Advertisement
‘Integration of wearable devices into healthcare is expanding, particularly in patient monitoring, remote assistance, training, and telehealth services. #medicalwearable #telehealth #Apple ’
Tweet it Now
"These devices can be worn on the body, most commonly as smartwatches on the wrist or even be incorporated into clothing, and these are often used in conjunction with mobile health apps," he added. Data from these devices can be transmitted in real-time to healthcare providers, enabling remote monitoring and timely interventions.
Beyond Health Monitoring: Consumer-Centric Features in Wearable DevicesFurthermore, these devices offer more consumer-oriented features, such as comprehensive fitness monitoring, personalized coaching, stylish designs, and integration with AI algorithms, enabling proactive self-care."The recent trends in this market primarily center around the underlying technological advancements of the new product generations. These include the expansion of more health features, the integration of AI for personalized recommendations, and the ability to transmit real-time data to healthcare providers for timely interventions and improved patient outcomes," Hicks said.
In addition to the wearable devices themselves, the development of healthcare apps that can not only monitor and track various health parameters but also predict outcomes and symptoms based on previous observations, and even provide valuable information to medical professionals, has also been rapidly growing.
Apple and Garmin remain leaders in the smartwatches segment of the wearable technology market for medical purposes, as they were among the first to make wearable devices with fitness trackers and other health-related features.There are also disruptors entering the market with innovative health features, some of which include technology companies such as Asus, Motorola, and Swatch.
"These devices are becoming more integrated into the healthcare industry, especially in patient monitoring, remote training and support, and telehealth services. Some notable advancements include H2O Therapeutics' app for monitoring Parkinson's disease symptoms using the Apple Watch," Hicks said.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Apple and Garmin remain leaders in the smartwatches segment of the wearable technology market for medical purposes, as they were among the first to make wearable devices with fitness trackers and other health-related features.There are also disruptors entering the market with innovative health features, some of which include technology companies such as Asus, Motorola, and Swatch.
"These devices are becoming more integrated into the healthcare industry, especially in patient monitoring, remote training and support, and telehealth services. Some notable advancements include H2O Therapeutics' app for monitoring Parkinson's disease symptoms using the Apple Watch," Hicks said.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Medical Gadgets
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the roll-out of Nerivio, a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine.
The Celero Systems capsule, designed for diagnosing sleep apnea, also holds potential in detecting opioid overdoses among high-risk individuals.
A wearable wireless acoustic device records body's delicate sounds. They are useful for monitoring heart, respiration, and bowel sounds to detect abnormalities.
Smart glasses with 'acoustic touch' are redefining object recognition for the visually impaired.
Biocompatible soft robots, made from sustainable cellulose nanoparticles derived from plants, offer promising strides in the field of medical microrobotics.