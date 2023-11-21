Medical Wearable Tech Hits $100 Billion in 2023

The medical wearable tech market is estimated to surpass $100 billion in 2023, with an anticipated 15% compound annual growth rate till 2030.



Health-Enhancing Wearable Devices: Empowering Self-Care and Medical Monitoring

Wearable devices with health sensors are revolutionizing the healthcare and consumer landscape by empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being. The common medical uses of these devices include remote patient monitoring and telehealth services to track and monitor vital signs such as heart rate, glucose levels, and blood pressure."Wearable devices that are used for medical purposes, such as fitness trackers and health monitors, continue to gain significant popularity among all types of users," said Brian Hicks, Senior Analyst of Medical Devices at GlobalData -- a leading data and analytics company, in a statement.