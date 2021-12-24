About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Mortality Rate Among Fully Vaccinated Cancer Patients

by Karishma Abhishek on December 24, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Mortality Rate Among Fully Vaccinated Cancer Patients

Fully vaccinated cancer patients who had breakthrough COVID-19 suffer from a high risk of 13% mortality rate as per a study at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, published in Annals of Oncology.

In addition, the study also showed that these patients had a hospitalization rate of 65%, and an ICU or mechanical ventilation rate of 19%.

Advertisement


The team had collected the study data before booster vaccine recommendation to track the impact of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated patients with cancer.

"Similar results (high mortality rates among fully vaccinated individuals) have been reported in other immunocompromised patient populations, such as organ transplant recipients, prior to the utilization of additional vaccine doses. These findings come at a time of concerns that immune escape mutants such as the omicron strain may emerge from chronically infected patients with weakened immune systems. Thus, the immunosuppressed and their close contacts should be target groups for therapeutic and preventive interventions, including community-level outreach and educational efforts," says Dimitrios Farmakiotis, MD, an infectious disease clinician at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a senior author of the study.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Brain Stimulation as a Choice for Congenital Musculoskeletal...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Non-Communicable Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Immune Memory is Less Durable After Severe COVID-19 Infection
Immune Memory is Less Durable After Severe COVID-19 Infection
UT Health San Antonio researchers compared results in less severe and severe COVID-19 cases one and ...
COVID-19 Infection Detected in Deer
COVID-19 Infection Detected in Deer
In free-ranging white-tailed deer in six northeast Ohio locations, scientists have detected ......
Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe and Effective
Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe and Effective
Single dose of Convidecia is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% effective ......
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
As the air wraps up with joy, cheer, and laughter this Christmas season, one is also cautioned to .....
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardio...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close