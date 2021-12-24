Immune Memory is Less Durable After Severe COVID-19 Infection

Advertisement

T-bet-positive, spike-specific B cells nearly disappeared from the blood samples five months post-symptom onset."The definition of severe disease was made based on the need for mechanical ventilation or ECMO because this distinguishes the most critical patients, who are the most likely to develop impaired immune responses," said study senior author Thomas Patterson, MD, professor and chief of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio who leads COVID-19 care at clinical partner University Health.Study participants were enrolled in the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT)-1 or ACTT-2 clinical trials. Samples were from University Health patients co-enrolled in the UT Health San Antonio COVID-19 Repository.The increased percentage of B cells associated with long-lived immunity in non-severe COVID-19 patients may have consequences for long-term immunity against SARS-CoV-2 re-infection or severity of the resulting disease.Source: Medindia