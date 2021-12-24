How Does a Cochlear Implant Benefit Deaf Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder?

Advertisement

According to recent estimates,. Twenty-five to 30 percent of normal-hearing children with ASD do not develop spoken language as a means of communication.Therefore, children with ASD in combination with profound hearing loss have two conditions that may limit the development of spoken language. Not surprisingly, the children in this study usually developed understanding and use of spoken language more slowly than implanted children without ASD.Children with ASD have been reported to have a higher prevalence of sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) than children without ASD. Conversely, children with SNHL have been reported to have a higher rate of ASD than those with normal hearing.The relationship between these two diagnoses for some of these children may be due to congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV), an infection that begins in the developing fetus that often is unrecognized after birth. It may cause hearing loss and is associated with increased incidence of ASD.The majority (73 percent) of children in the study consistently used their cochlear implant throughout the day, of whomForty-five percent also used spoken language to some degree as part of their overall communication. Eighty-six percent were reported by parents to have improved social engagement after implantation.Understanding the range of outcomes in this population is important for counseling parents and educators to ensure that these children receive appropriate support and services.Source: Medindia