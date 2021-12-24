About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Program on Healthcare Management

by Colleen Fleiss on December 24, 2021 at 9:31 PM
An executive program in healthcare management launched by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) in collaboration with Apollo Medskills aims at developing a managerial force for the fast-growing health sector in India.

The minimum qualification to apply is graduation with 60 per cent marks and two years of experience in the healthcare sector or three years of experience in any sector.

Discussions on global healthcare, emphasis on Indian healthcare scenario, public health perspectives, and healthcare system administration will be part of the course.

Programme directors Prof S. Venkataramanaiah and Prof Madhumita Chakraborty said the uniqueness of this programme is the experiential learning by way of attending immersion programmes and industrial visits to Apollo hospitals.

Dr Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO of Apollo MedSkills Limited, said, "This will nurture and shape the careers of hundreds of youths who aspire to take up leadership roles in the healthcare industry."

Source: IANS
