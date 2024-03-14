Texas Man Who Lived 70 Years in an Iron Lung Dies at 78

A Life Defined by Polio and an Iron Lung



‘Despite polio's threat, only a few remain in iron lungs, like Martha Lillard. #ironlung #polio #paulalexander’

Did you know?

An iron lung, also known as a tank respirator, was a mechanical ventilator used to assist individuals with paralyzed diaphragms, particularly those affected by polio. It operated by creating negative pressure around the chest, allowing the lungs to expand and contract, enabling the patient to breathe.

Legacy of Resilience and Inspiration: A Fight Against Polio

