COVID-19: India Reports 31 New Infections

In the last 24 hours, India reported 31 new COVID infections, with the active cases currently totaling 249, said sources.



The death toll was recorded at 5,33,298, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m. This comes amid the rise seen in several countries, including the US, the UK, France, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines. SARS-CoV-2 virus is circulating, evolving and changing, said Maria Van Kerkhove, interim director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at World Health Organization (WHO), at a recent discussion on the global health body's social media channels.

COVID Remains a Present Threat Worldwide

Van Kerkhove, who was WHO's technical lead during the pandemic, said that COVID continues to pose a threat and "is circulating in every country right now"."The world has moved on from COVID, and in many respects, that's good because people are able to stay protected and keep themselves safe, but this virus has not gone anywhere. It's circulating. It's changing, it's killing, and we have to keep up," Van Kerkhove, WHO was quoted as saying to Euronews Next.