About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

COVID-19: India Reports 31 New Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on November 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM
COVID-19: India Reports 31 New Infections

In the last 24 hours, India reported 31 new COVID infections, with the active cases currently totaling 249, said sources.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,298, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m. This comes amid the rise seen in several countries, including the US, the UK, France, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines. SARS-CoV-2 virus is circulating, evolving and changing, said Maria Van Kerkhove, interim director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at World Health Organization (WHO), at a recent discussion on the global health body's social media channels.

COVID Remains a Present Threat Worldwide

Van Kerkhove, who was WHO's technical lead during the pandemic, said that COVID continues to pose a threat and "is circulating in every country right now"."The world has moved on from COVID, and in many respects, that's good because people are able to stay protected and keep themselves safe, but this virus has not gone anywhere. It's circulating. It's changing, it's killing, and we have to keep up," Van Kerkhove, WHO was quoted as saying to Euronews Next.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Advertisement


Australia's North Territory Centre for Disease Control has been notified of more than 500 cases in the past four weeks alone -- a 160 percent spike from the previous four-week period. Western Australia restores mask mandate in Perth public hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge. Malaysia reported 2,305 COVID cases last week, an increase of 28 percent with 21 Omicron variants reported.

The Philippines reported 175 new COVID cases.The most common variants include BA.2.86 which has been "slowly increasing globally", said the WHO which recently classified it as a "variant of interest".EG.5, also nicknamed Eris, declared as a variant of interest by WHO back in August, currently represents more than half of the COVID-19 variants circulating globally.
Green Fungus

Green Fungus


Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
Advertisement

Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) flagged concerns over two new variants -- JN.1 and HV.1 -- with potential to evade the immune system. JN.1 was detected in the US in September and has also been identified in 11 other countries including the UK, US, Iceland, Portugal and Spain, the CDC said. HV.1, which surfaced in mid-summer, now accounts for 29 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the US, the agency said.

According to the European Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), XBB 1.5-like variants such as EG.5 are currently dominant, making up about 67 percent of cases in EU/EEA countries. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,68,217 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 percent, according to the health ministry's website.The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 percent.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?


COVID-19 is a significant cause of hospitalization and mortality, especially among older adults and those with specific underlying health issues.
Advertisement

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Coronavirus News

Lower COVID-19 Booster Dose for Adults Optimizes Immunity

Lower COVID-19 Booster Dose for Adults Optimizes Immunity

Recent study reveals the immune response in adults after reducing the standard COVID-19 booster vaccine.
Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

COVID-19 is a significant cause of hospitalization and mortality, especially among older adults and those with specific underlying health issues.
Loss of Taste and Smell from COVID Improves Over Three Years

Loss of Taste and Smell from COVID Improves Over Three Years

People with post-COVID condition and altered smell should take comfort in the steady three-year recovery of their sense of smell.
COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

Human behavior might play a more intricate role in the evolution of the COVID-19 virus, signaling a necessity to reassess the virus's evolutionary mechanisms.
Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

UK has confirmed the presence of the first case of a lethal cat coronavirus, responsible for the death of 8,000 felines this year.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

COVID-19: India Reports 31 New Infections Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests